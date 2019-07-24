Father, son found safe after disappearing during float trip on central Arkansas creek, authorities say

A missing father and son were found safe Monday morning after they disappeared during a float trip in central Arkansas the previous day.

Deputies were dispatched to Arkansas 285 North and the Cadron Bridge at about 11:30 p.m. in response to a possible water rescue, according to a news release by the Faulkner County sheriff’s office. A woman told deputies her husband, James Adams, brother-in-law, David Adams, and her son, a minor, left Sunday morning to float on Cadron Creek from U.S. 65 to Arkansas 285 North, the release states.

The woman told dispatchers that neither she nor her brother-in-law, who made it to the bridge at 9:30 p.m., had heard from them.

The Faulkner County Rescue Squad launched kayaks at about 2:30 a.m. in their search for the pair, who were found roughly two and a half hours later about a quarter of a mile upstream, authorities said.

The two told rescuers they became separated from David Adams around sundown and that one of their inner tubes had been punctured when they struck rapids. The father and son safely made it to the bank, where the rescue squad found them.

Authorities said all parties were checked out and appeared to be okay.