North Little Rock Fire Department pulling vehicle from Arkansas River, spokesman says

The North Little Rock Fire Department was working Wednesday morning to remove a vehicle from the Arkansas River, a spokesman said.

A passerby noticed the partially submerged vehicle near a railroad bridge west of the Broadway Bridge, Lt. Dustin Free, a department spokesman said. While much of the vehicle was submerged, Free said a passerby was able to see its top, which was rusted.

“It’s nothing that happened today,” he said. “It’s been there awhile.”

First responders said a wrecker was on the way to the scene and that, once the vehicle is removed from the river, crews will determine whether anything “alarming or concerning” is in the vehicle.

Free said the vehicle was probably spotted because the water levels, which were previously high from recent flooding, are continuing to recede.

“You’re seeing things you couldn’t see a week ago,” he said.