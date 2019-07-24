Guatemala asylum-deal block draws Trump's ire

President Donald Trump speaks during the "Presidential Social Media Summit" in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, July 11, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday threatened retribution against Guatemala over immigration after the country's high court blocked its government from signing an asylum deal with the United States.

Trump tweeted that Guatemala has decided against signing a "safe third country agreement" requiring Central American migrants seeking asylum in the U.S. to instead apply for those protections in Guatemala, even though the country's government never said it had agreed to the arrangement.

Guatemala "has decided to break the deal they had with us on signing a necessary Safe Third Agreement. We were ready to go," Trump complained. "Now we are looking at the 'BAN,'" he wrote, along with tariffs, fees on remittance money Guatemalans working in the U.S. send back to their country, "or all of the above."

Trump later painted the court ruling as an excuse for the country, saying: "In other words, they didn't want to sign it."

Trump has been trying to get countries including Guatemala to do more to stop the flood of Central Americans who have been overwhelming the U.S. southern border. Negotiations over a potential deal ended when Guatemala's Constitutional Court granted three injunctions preventing President Jimmy Morales from entering into a deal.

A July 15 meeting between Trump and Guatemala's president was called off because the high court had yet to issue its ruling.

Morales responded to the tweets with a statement posted on Facebook blaming Guatemala's Constitutional Court justices for upsetting Trump.

"The repercussions of the Government of the United States of America toward Guatemala derive from a series of counterproductive actions by the Constitutional Court, which on repeated occasions has ruled against the content and spirit of our Constitution," Morales said, adding that "most of its judges, identified as having personal political interests, have used their investment to meddle in the foreign policy of the Guatemalan state."

Trump nonetheless accused the country's leaders of having gone "back on their word to us" in remarks at a meeting of conservative teenagers in Washington.

"They were all set to sign a safe third-country agreement and then today or yesterday, they announced they can't do it because they got a Supreme Court ruling. Their Supreme Court, right?" Trump said, repeating his tariff and "ban" threat.

The White House did not respond to questions Tuesday about what he meant in his reference to a "ban," but the United States is Guatemala's most important trade partner, with the countries swapping $10.9 billion worth of goods last year. The top U.S. exports to Guatemala include fuel minerals such as coal, petroleum and natural gas; machinery, and corn. Top imports from Guatemala include bananas and plantains, clothing and coffee.

Still, Guatemala's economy is small and its people poor, making for a lopsided relationship. Guatemala ranks just 46th among U.S. partners in the trade of goods, and any sanctions would likely first affect Guatemala's financial and industrial elite, said political analyst Roberto Santiago.

Trump could also hurt the country by trying to tax remittances, which are equal to 12.1% of the Guatemalan economy, according to the World Bank.

Trump also accused the country by tweet of "forming Caravans and sending large numbers of people, some with criminal records, to the United States." The caravans, a phenomenon that died out after Mexico cracked down, originated in neighboring Honduras and were joined by people from Guatemala, El Salvador and elsewhere as they moved through Guatemala and then Mexico.

Trump's comments came a day after the two countries issued a friendly joint statement that made no mention of the "safe third country agreement" idea. Instead, it said the two governments "continue to make important progress on a comprehensive regional approach to addressing irregular migration patterns," citing joint efforts "to reduce the flow of irregular migration and ensure the safety and protection of vulnerable populations, especially children."

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville and Colleen Long of The Associated Press.

A Section on 07/24/2019