Hogs get pledge from 4-star linebacker

University of Arkansas Coach Chad Morris and staff received their second linebacker commitment for the 2020 class with Martavius French's pledge to the Hogs.

Fellow Tennessean and linebacker Drew Francis committed to the Razorbacks late Saturday night.

French, 6-2, 236 pounds, 4.7 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Memphis Whitehaven had scholarship offers from Tennessee, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, Oklahoma, Florida and others.

His relationship with Morris, defensive coordinator John Chavis, special assistant Sean Tuohy and other staff convinced him Fayetteville was where he needed to be.

"It's just a feeling you can have inside that they're really like family," French said. "They're not just feeding me just any information or feeding me any lies. They're telling me the whole truth and showing me how it is."

He's expected to visit Fayetteville for the Fall Kickoff Cookout on Friday. He previously visited on March 9 and for the Alabama game last fall along with another trip in the spring.

He had 135 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions, 4 forced fumbles and 2 recovered fumbles as a junior for the Tigers, who finished as state runner-up in Class 6A. He and teammate and Hogs linebacker target Bryson Eason have been named to preseason high school Butkus Award Watch List.

French recorded 53 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery as a sophomore. National recruiting analyst Tom Lemming of CBS Sports Network rates French a 4-star prospect.

"He's been in my magazine for the past three years," said Lemming, who's been covering the national recruiting scene since 1978. "He has good size, can run to the ball and make plays. He plays for one of the top programs in Tennessee. He's an All-American caliber linebacker."

Memphis Whitehaven will be at North Little Rock on Sept. 6 for a nonconference game. It will be the second consecutive season that French and the Tigers have visited North Little Rock.

French becomes Arkansas' 14th commitment for the 2020 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

GOLF

ASGA junior match play field set

The Arkansas State Golf Association held qualifying Tuesday for this week's Junior Match-Play championship at Eagle Hills Golf and Athletic Club in Little Rock.

Top seeds Connor Gaunt of Cabot and Mackenzie Lee of North Little Rock are the defending champions and did not qualify.

Logan McDonald of Alexander, Ben Brogdon and Brandon Lee, both of Little Rock, and Blaine Calhoon of Ward each shot 2-under-par 70s to share medalist honors in the boys division. McDonald will be the No. 2 seed behind Gaunt with Calhoon the No. 3 seed, Lee No. 4 and Brogdon No. 5.

Bailey Dunstan of Little Rock shot an even-par 72 to lead the girls division and will be the No. 2 seed behind Lee.

The first round of match play begins today in both divisions with the finals set for Friday in each.

BOWLING

ASU two qualify for Junior Team USA

Arkansas State University's Taylor Davis and Faith Welch qualified for Junior Team USA after finishing second and fifth at the Junior Gold championship in Detroit on Friday.

Davis struck on her first six shots in the opening match of U20 for a 200-169 victory over Cameron Strombeck, earning a total pinfall of 5,076. Welch finished the competition with a total pinfall of 5,056.

BOXING

Fundraiser set for Rodgers' club

A charity black tie affair will be held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Little Rock on Sept. 21 to raise money for the Ray Rodgers Boxing Club of Little Rock.

The charity event will help raise funds for the rebuilding of the Ray Rodgers Boxing Club as it was destroyed in the recent flooding in central Arkansas. The club has been a staple in the Little Rock community for 50 years. Rodgers has coached many notable amateur boxers, been a cut man for professional boxers and the organizer of Gold and Silver Gloves, not only in Arkansas, but regionally and nationally as well. Rodgers was inducted into the Arkansas Sports Hall of Fame in 2018 .

The event will begin at 5 p.m. with a cocktail reception and silent auction followed by a formal dinner and professional boxing.

For information on becoming a sponsor or how the purchase a table, contact Diamond Rock Promotions at (501) 912-5218 or at diamondrockpromotions@gmail.com.

Sports on 07/24/2019