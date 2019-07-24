Jonesboro mom faces drug counts

A Jonesboro woman was arrested Friday after a pound of meth was found in her residence along with Ecstasy pills, an arrest report said.

Officers with the Jonesboro Police Department responded to a report of drug activity at the home of Shannon Catherine Gibbons-Jones, the report said. Upon arrival, officers said, they told Gibbons-Jones to step outside with her children before they checked the residence.

Officers presented a search warrant and found several bags of meth, totaling 1.01 pounds, in the home along with 27 suspected Ecstasy pills, the report said.

Gibbons-Jones was held on charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of Ecstasy and possession of drug paraphernalia, the report said.

She was released from the Craighead County jail Monday afternoon on $30,000 bond.

Officials at the jail said it appears she was charged only with trafficking a controlled substance.

State Desk on 07/24/2019