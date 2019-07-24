Man nabbed, 2nd sought in killing

PINE BLUFF -- Police have arrested one man and are searching for another in a homicide last week.

According to a police report, on July 17, officers were dispatched to 82 S. Richards St. in Pine Bluff in reference to a shooting. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Sa'Tavis Reece on the kitchen floor of the house, suffering from gunshot wounds in the arm and stomach.

According to the report, Reece was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff and then transferred to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where he later died from his injuries.

On Thursday evening, police arrested Joshua Steven Edwards, 21, on a charge of aggravated assault in the shooting. According to officials at the Jefferson County jail, Edwards was released Monday afternoon on $50,000 bond.

Police are looking for Arnette May, no age available, on charges of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery, according to Deputy Chief Terry Hopson.

Asked if robbery was the motive, Hopson said what sparked the incident, which he said was captured on video, was not clear, but it quickly escalated.

"It ended up a robbery," he said. "There was one group of people walking down the road, another group came up on them, somebody pulled a gun and everybody went to shooting."

Other than May, Hopson did not say if more arrests are anticipated in the case.

Reece's death is the 16th homicide in Pine Bluff this year, tying the number of killings committed in all of 2018.

