Miss America pageant again leaves Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Miss America pageant is leaving Atlantic City for the second time, trading one casino town for another in a move that caps a whirlwind of change at the nearly century-old pageant.

This year’s pageant will be held at the Mohegan Sun Connecticut in Uncasville, Conn., the Miss America Organization said Tuesday. It will be broadcast on NBC on Dec. 19, a Thursday, a switch from recent broadcasts Sundays on ABC.

“The Miss America Organization is proud to partner with Mohegan Sun as we return to our longtime NBC home,” said Regina Hopper, president and CEO of the Miss America Organization and a former Miss Arkansas. “We are looking forward to a fresh take on this historic competition that will showcase the incredible women vying for the job of Miss America 2020.”

The pageant began in Atlantic City in 1921 as a way to extend the summer tourism season beyond Labor Day weekend. It became synonymous with the New Jersey seaside resort but moved to Las Vegas in 2005, returning to Atlantic City in 2013.