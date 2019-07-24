Off the Wire

BASEBALL

Scherzer set to return Thursday

Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer is slated to start Thursday against the Colorado after recovering from inflammation under his right shoulder. The 34-year-old right-hander threw a bullpen session before Washington's game against the Rockies on Monday was postponed. An All-Star for the seventh consecutive season, Scherzer is 9-5 with a 2.30 ERA but has not pitched since July 6. He was 7-0 with a 0.87 ERA in his last seven starts. By pitching Thursday, Scherzer will miss this weekend's series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Washington Manager Dave Martinez said the timing of Scherzer's return allows him to pitch in each series against National League East rivals Atlanta and Philadelphia.

Rockies promote Alonso

Yonder Alonso has been brought up to the Colorado Rockies from Class AAA Albuquerque. The 32-year-old was signed to a minor league contract on July 10, a week after he was released by the Chicago White Sox from a contract he signed with Cleveland. That deal guaranteed $9 million this season and included a $1 million buyout of a 2020 option. Alonso hit .419 (13 for 31) in 9 games for Albuquerque with 3 doubles, 1 triple, 2 home runs, and 12 RBI. Colorado is the seventh big league team for Alonso.

Gooden arrested again

Ex-New York Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden has been arrested again in New Jersey. Newark police said Gooden was pulled over Monday night after driving the wrong way down a one-way road and charged with driving while intoxicated. Last month, the 54-year-old was charged with drug possession after suspected cocaine was found in his car. In a text to Newsday on Tuesday, Gooden said he's "going away for a while to try and save my life." Gooden won the National League Cy Young Award with the Mets in 1985 and was a member of the Mets 1986 World Series championship team. He also played for the New York Yankees. He was suspended from baseball for part of the 1994 season and all of the 1995 season after testing positive for cocaine.

FOOTBALL

WR Boyd signs extension

Receiver Tyler Boyd signed a four-year contract extension Tuesday, coming off his breakthrough season with the Cincinnati Bengals. Boyd was a second-round pick out of Pittsburgh in 2016 and was entering the final year on his contract. The extension runs through the 2023 season. He had a breakout season in 2018, when A.J. Green was sidelined by a toe injury. Boyd led the team with 76 catches and 1,028 yards receiving, both career highs. He also tied for the team lead with seven touchdowns. The Bengals also are trying to work out a contract extension with Green, who is entering the final season of a four-year, $60 million deal. Green has fully recovered from the toe injury that required surgery.

CB suspended 4 more games

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended for an additional four games, this time for violation the NFL's policy and program on substances of abuse. Hill will be out of action for the first half of the season, having previously received a four-game ban the league handed him in April for violation of the policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The NFL announced this punishment on Tuesday, three days before the full squad takes the field for the first time at training camp. Hill, who had a promising rookie year with extensive playing time while starters Xavier Rhodes and Trae Waynes were injured, started three games in 2018. He went undrafted out of Texas after a positive test for marijuana, according to an NFL Network report last year. Hill can participate in preseason games and practices, but he won't be allowed to return to the active roster until Oct. 25.

Kansas DL arrested

Kansas defensive lineman Malcolm Lee has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. The Kansas City Star reported that logs from the Douglas County sheriff's office show that Lee was released on bond shortly after his Saturday morning arrest near the football stadium. University football communications director Katy Lonergan said Monday afternoon that staff is aware of the situation and will "handle the situation according to our internal policies." Lee is a sophomore transfer from Iowa Western Community College, where he played in 12 games last season, recording 43 total tackles, five sacks and 10 tackles-for-loss.

Chiefs have question marks

The Kansas City Chiefs expect wide receiver Tyreek Hill to report to training camp with the rest of the veterans this week, though whether star defensive tackle Chris Jones joins him remains to be seen. Chiefs Coach Andy Reid said Tuesday the organization has been in touch with Jones' representatives, but he's unsure where things stand in their contract discussions. Jones is entering the final year of his rookie deal and is seeking a lucrative, long-term extension. Things are less murky when it comes to Hill, whom the NFL declined to punish late last week. Hill had been suspended from the team pending the resolution of a domestic violence case. Rookies, quarterbacks and injured players reported to Missouri Western State University on Tuesday. They'll be joined by Hill and the other veterans Friday, with the first full-squad workout Saturday.

TENNIS

Thiem downs Cuevas

Back on clay for the first time since losing the French Open final to Rafael Nadal, Dominic Thiem beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 7-6 (3) Tuesday to reach the second round of the Hamburg European Open. The top-seeded Thiem broke Cuevas in the Uruguayan's first service game of each set, but struggled to press his advantage before closing out the match in 1 hour, 42 minutes. Second-seeded German Alexander Zverev pleased his home crowd with a 6-4, 6-2 over Nicolas Jarry, whom he also beat in the Geneva final in May. Next up for Zverev is Federico Delbonis. Third-seeded Fabio Fognini dealt with qualifier Julian Lenz 6-4, 6-4, while fourth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili beat qualifier Hugo Dellien 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour, and will next face Juan Ignacio Londero.

BOXER

Russian dies from brain injury after fight

MOSCOW -- Boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28.

The Russian Boxing Federation said Dadashev suffered a brain swelling in Friday's light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. He underwent surgery but his heart stopped Tuesday, the federation said.

Dadashev was hospitalized at UM Prince George's Hospital Center shortly after the fight, which was stopped by his corner following the 11th round after Dadashev took numerous shots to the head.

Footage from the fight shows Dadashev shaking his head in his corner as his trainer, Buddy McGirt, pleads with him to stop the fight, telling him: "You're getting hit too much, Max. Please, Max, please let me do this."

Shortly after, the referee stopped the bout at McGirt's request.

The Russian Boxing Federation's secretary general, Umar Kremlev, said the federation would investigate whether anyone was at fault for Dadashev's death.

"We need to know the truth about what happened," Kremlev wrote in an email to The Associated Press. "I believe that some human factors intervened, that there was some kind of violation."

He added the federation would give Dadashev's family financial support.

Both fighters were 13-0 before the bout, which offered the winner the right to challenge IBF titleholder Josh Taylor. Dadashev had been viewed as a rising star after beating two former world lightweight champions, Darleys Perez and Antonio DeMarco, last year. Before Friday's fight, he had won 11 of his 13 fights by way of knockout.

In a statement, promoter Top Bank called Dadashev "a talented fighter inside the ring and a loving husband and father outside the ropes."

He was originally from the Russian city of St. Petersburg but had fought exclusively in the United States since turning pro in 2016.

