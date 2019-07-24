A firetruck drives Tuesday past burnt trees near Macao in central Portugal after crews got a wildfire under control.

Portugal firefighters rein in 4-day fire

MACAO, Portugal -- Firefighters in Portugal on Tuesday brought a huge wildfire under control after the blaze raged for four days, injuring 39 people and leaving a trail of destruction.

Around 1,000 firefighters were keeping watch over smoldering hot spots in the fire-prone area, as winds gusted and temperatures rose close to 104 degrees, Civil Protection Agency commander Luis Belo Costa said.

Hilly terrain and dense pine and eucalyptus forests had slowed the emergency response to the fire, centered in the district of Castelo Branco, about 125 miles northeast of Lisbon, Belo Costa said.

In the aftermath, dozens of charred houses, farm buildings and burned-out vehicles punctuated the picturesque landscape.

Experts say Portugal needs to develop a more diversified "mosaic" of tree species, some of them more fire-resistant than pine and eucalyptus. But those trees provide livelihoods for loggers and allied businesses.

Eucalyptus also goes to Portugal's important paper pulp industry, which last year posted sales worth $3 billion.

Since 2010, Portugal has witnessed on average some 20,000 wildfires a year of varying sizes.

Arrests made in Hong Kong subway raid

HONG KONG -- Hong Kong police say they've arrested six men, some with links to triad gangs, after a violent attack on pro-democracy protesters at a subway station over the weekend that saw dozens injured.

Senior police official Chan Tin-chu said the men, ages 24-54, were held for "unlawful assembly" and are being investigated for taking part in the attack late Sunday. Some of them are villagers, and their occupations range from drivers and hawkers to renovation workers, he said.

"Some of them have triad backgrounds," he said. "I believe that more ... will be detained soon. Police will not condone any form of violence."

Police are still investigating the motive for the attack, Chan said, without providing further details on the alleged links to the triads, which refer to powerful organized crime syndicates in Hong Kong. The triads control certain neighborhoods in the city and are believed to have strong political influence.

A gang of white-clad men armed with metal rods and wooden poles beat up anti-government protesters and others inside a subway station in Hong Kong's Yuen Long neighborhood late Sunday, injuring 45 people, including a man who remained in critical condition.

More anti-government protests have been planned, but the latest violence has fueled fears that China's army may intervene.

New sub reported to greatly please Kim

SEOUL, South Korea -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a newly built submarine and ordered officials to further bolster the country's military capabilities, state media outlets reported Tuesday, as the North increases pressure on the United States ahead of the possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy.

Last week, North Korea said it may lift its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests to protest expected military drills between the United States and South Korea that Pyongyang says are an invasion rehearsal.

The submarine report comes as the U.S. and North Korea work to resume talks after a meeting late last month on the Korean border between Kim and President Donald Trump. Diplomacy has been stalled since the second Kim-Trump summit in Vietnam in February fell apart because of differences over U.S.-led sanctions on North Korea.

The North's official Korean Central News Agency reported Tuesday that Kim expressed "great satisfaction" with the submarine after learning about its operational, and tactical data and weapon systems.

Kim "stressed the need to steadily and reliably increase the national defense capability by directing big efforts to the development of the naval weapons and equipment such as submarine," according to the news agency.

Kuwait firm gets $270M tied to invasion

BERLIN -- A United Nations panel that oversees compensation claims stemming from Iraq's 1990-91 invasion of Kuwait says it has paid out $270 million to Kuwait's national oil company.

The Geneva-based U.N. Compensation Commission said Tuesday that the portion brings to $48.7 billion the amount it has paid out. Iraq must currently set aside 1.5% of proceeds from oil exports for the compensation fund and payments are made once per quarter.

The panel has approved 1.5 million claims filed by more than 100 governments and international organizations, with all but one fully paid out.

The remaining claim, which includes the latest payment, comes from Kuwait Petroleum Corp. Some $3.7 billion of its $14.7 billion claim for oil production and sales losses resulting from damage to Kuwaiti oil fields remains to be paid.

