Police: Stabbing victim arrives at Arkansas courthouse 'covered in blood'

Authorities are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up at the Franklin County courthouse on Wednesday morning “covered in blood" and with multiple stab wounds, police said.

The Crawford County man, whose identity has not been released, appeared at the Franklin County tax collector’s office at the courthouse at about 8 a.m., Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett said. The chief said the injured man told courthouse staff “he was just there to do some paperwork.”

Officers questioned the man, who told them he was from Mulberry, but police said he refused to tell them what had happened. Instead, Bramlett said the man told police he “may or may not have been stabbed” during a “fight at a car wash.”

Authorities said he appeared to be under the influence of alcohol or a drug, but could not confirm the type of substance.

The man was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover, according to police.

Ozark police are working with the Franklin County sheriff’s office to determine where the Crawford County man was stabbed and who was involved.

“We’re not even sure where the crime happened, or if it even happened in Franklin County or not," Bramlett said.