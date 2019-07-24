Turnout meager for Venezuelan opposition rally

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s opposition on Tuesday sought to harness anger over a blackout that deepened hardship, but turnout at a Caracas demonstration was relatively modest as many Venezuelans despair of an imminent solution to their plight.

Lights came back on in parts of the capital and other areas of Venezuela overnight after a nearly nine-hour power failure that the government blamed on an “electromagnetic attack” against the power grid, without providing any evidence. Government opponents say years of mismanagement and corruption were to blame.

Electricity was unstable in many regions. The subway remained out of operation Tuesday.

The opposition-led congress held a session Tuesday in a main square to try to keep pressure on the government of President Nicolas Maduro, who has defied U.S.-led efforts to oust him. Opposition leader Juan Guaido said that the government he calls a “dictatorship” is crumbling.

“We have to win,” he said.

Hundreds of people attended the event, a far smaller crowd than the throngs that poured into the streets in January when Guaido declared he was interim president and that Maduro’s 2018 re-election was a sham. Some activists said the turnout was low because public transport wasn’t available, though opposition demonstrations in Caracas have diminished in size over several months.