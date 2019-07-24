UNDER THE RADAR: West Memphis' Jaylen Shepherd

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is West Memphis' Jaylen Shepherd.

Class: 2021

Position: TE

Size: 6-2, 180

Interest: Oklahoma State, all D2 schools in Arkansas

Coach Billy Elmore:

"He moved him from wide receiver to tight end in the spring. He loved that move. Worked and continues to work extremely hard at the blocking and physical part of tight end. His brother (James) is a wide receiver for us and is a potential college prospect. Jaylen has really caught the attention of some coaches at team camps this summer with the position move. He is an outstanding student, and qualifying will not be an issue."