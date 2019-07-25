Authorities charge man in June death

A London man has been charged with first-degree murder in the June 3 shooting death of Jeremy Wayne Davis, 41, at a residence in Hector.

Jason William Dale Royalty, 45, was charged Friday in the shooting, according to a filing in Pope County Circuit Court.

The Pope County sheriff's office said the shooting happened at 10:15 p.m. June 3.

Responding deputies found Davis dead at the scene. Royalty was arrested a short time later.

Royalty was being held Wednesday in the Pope County jail in lieu of $150,000 bond, according to an online jail log.

His jury trial is scheduled for Oct. 22-23.

