Jeffrey Bizzack (center) arrives Wednesday at federal court in Boston with members of his defense team, where he admitted paying to get his son into college as a fake volleyball recruit.

Man admits role in college-bribe scheme

BOSTON -- A California entrepreneur pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying $250,000 to get his son into the University of Southern California as a fake volleyball recruit.

Jeffrey Bizzack of Solana Beach, Calif., was the 51st person to be charged in a sweeping scheme that involved rigging test scores and bribing coaches to get students into elite schools including Georgetown, Stanford and Yale universities. Bizzack is the 23rd defendant to plead guilty, while the others are fighting their charges.

Bizzack, 59, entered the plea to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in Boston's federal court. As part of a plea deal with Bizzack, prosecutors are recommending nine months in prison, a $75,000 fine and other restitution.

Authorities say Bizzack gave a total of $200,000 to a sham charity run by Rick Singer, the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme and sent a $50,000 check to USC's Galen Center, a campus sports arena, to have his son designated as a recruit for the volleyball team. His son was formally accepted in March 2018.

Border chief tells of joining secret group

Photo by AP/JOSE LUIS MAGANA

U.S. Border Patrol chief Carla Provost testifies before the House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.

PHOENIX -- The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said Wednesday that she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers so she could read what her personnel thought about her, adding that she knew little about the group.

Chief Carla Provost said during a congressional subcommittee hearing in Washington that she logged on to Facebook very rarely and that she immediately reported her membership in the group to an oversight division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection after she realized she was a member.

Provost earlier this month had issued a statement condemning the posts without saying that she was a member.

Sixty-two current and eight former Border Patrol employees are being investigated for their role in the "I'm 10-15" Facebook group, where agents questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead in a river. They also posted crude and doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.

Provost said she joined the secret group in 2017 at the invitation of a colleague who told her agents were discussing her performance in her role at the time of acting chief.

Report offers no new clues in N.H. crash

Photo by AP/The Republican/Don Treeger

In this June 24, 2019 file photo, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 23, of West Springfield, and the driver of a pickup truck in a fiery collision on a rural New Hampshire highway that killed seven motorcyclists, stands with his attorney Donald Frank during his arraignment in Springfield District Court in Springfield, Mass.

CONCORD, N.H. -- More than a month after a crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists, federal safety officials issued a report Wednesday that provides no fresh clues as to what caused the tragedy.

In its preliminary report, the National Transportation Safety Board summarized the details behind the June 21 crash in which a pickup driven by 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovskyy crashed into the bikers in Randolph. The report affirms early reports that Zhukovskyy crossed the center of the road and collided with the bikers.

Zhukovskyy, of West Springfield, Mass., has pleaded innocent to negligent homicide. Officials say Zhukovskyy's license should have been suspended because of a drunken-driving arrest.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Attorney General Maura Healey confirmed there is an ongoing investigation into Westfield Transportation, which operated the truck.

District to drug-test kids as young as 12

AMARILLO, Texas -- A school district in the Texas Panhandle will begin drug testing students as young as 12 years old who are interested in playing sports or participating in other extracurricular activities.

Testing will begin with the resumption of classes next month at Bushland Independent School District and will be required of students in grades seven through 12 who play in the band, sit on the student council, assemble a yearbook, play chess or participate in other clubs. Students who receive permits to park at the high school also will be subjected to testing.

District Assistant Superintendent Angie Watson said Wednesday that while the district does not have a drug problem or growing epidemic, the testing is intended to keep students safe and "deter them from doing anything that would harm them."

Administrators will check for seven substances -- including alcohol, marijuana, heroin and opioids.

A Section on 07/25/2019