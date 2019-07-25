Both sides faced rush in abortion case

FILE — U.S. District Court in Little Rock is shown in this file photo.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge did not directly criticize a federal judge's midnight order blocking three new state abortion laws from taking effect Wednesday, but she referred to the lawsuit that led to the ruling as "frustrating, but not unforeseen."

Rutledge was referring to the lawsuit filed June 26 by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two abortion providers in Arkansas. The providers argue that the new laws, which had been scheduled to go into effect Wednesday, are unconstitutional.

The laws prohibit abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy as opposed to the current 21.6-week cutoff, prevent a woman from seeking an abortion out of fear that the fetus has Down syndrome and require doctors performing abortions in the state to be board-certified OB-GYNs or board-eligible.

In a 159-page order that U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker issued late Tuesday, just 3 minutes and 41 seconds before midnight, she indicated that the 14-day temporary restraining order was a stopgap measure likely to be followed by another decision on the plaintiffs' request for a longer-lasting preliminary injunction.

Preliminary injunctions typically bar the enforcement of a challenged law until both sides have time to gather detailed evidence and seek a permanent injunction -- a process that can take months or years.

Baker said the late filing of the lawsuit and the rush by both sides to prepare for a hearing to halt the laws' rapidly approaching enforcement date didn't give attorneys for the state "a sufficient opportunity to challenge the basis for plaintiffs' requested release."

Hundreds of pages of declarations and responses, as well as various exhibits, were filed by both sides in the days immediately preceding an all-day hearing Monday. But Baker's order indicates that she will accept additional filings before she rules on the injunction request.

Temporary restraining orders cannot be appealed, but preliminary injunctions can, and Rutledge's office has routinely appealed injunctions that Baker has issued in the past finding other abortion-restricting state laws unconstitutional.

Meanwhile, the state's motion to dismiss the lawsuit is pending, and the plaintiffs haven't yet filed a response.

Baker's ruling includes 60 pages of factual findings that detail the testimony she has received so far, both through written declarations and testimony of several doctors, a sociologist, an economist, clinic operators, the parent of a child with Down syndrome, at least one woman who regrets aborting a child because of a Down syndrome diagnosis, state officials who oversee programs to help pregnant women, and the leader of a ministry that protests abortion.

The findings are followed by 94 pages of Baker's detailed legal analysis before her half-page conclusion that the plaintiffs met their burden for a temporary restraining order that will automatically expire on Aug. 6, and her order enjoining state officials from enforcing the laws in the interim.

In addressing constitutional concerns about Act 493 of 2019, which bans abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy, Baker noted that laws that restrict pre-viability abortions -- those before a fetus is able to survive independently outside the womb -- "have consistently been deemed unconstitutional in courts across the United States."

She cited a declaration provided by Dr. Frederick Hopkins, a California physician who has performed abortions in Arkansas for years, who said "it is commonly accepted in the field of OBGYN that a normally developing fetus will not attain viability until at least 24 weeks LMP [from the date of a woman's last menstrual period].

"However, not all fetuses attain viability even at that stage, due to a variety of factors, such as renal agenesis (absence of kidneys), anencephaly (profound neural tube defect), and hydrocephaly (where the skull is filled with fluid.)"

Baker wrote that attorneys for the state -- whose attorney general, Health Department director and Medical Board members are defendants in the lawsuit -- "at this stage have come forward with no reliable, generally accepted medical or scientific-record evidence to refute this."

The judge noted that the only types of abortion available in Arkansas are medication-induced abortions that are available only up to 10 weeks' gestation, aspiration surgical procedures performed until about 13 weeks' gestation, and dilation and evacuation surgical procedures, which are performed until 21.6 weeks' gestation.

Act 493 applies to all abortions after 18 weeks' gestation except in the case of a medical emergency or in cases of rape or incest. A violation of Act 493 constitutes a Class D felony, which is punishable by up to six years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Also, any doctor who violates it is subject to mandatory license suspension or revocation.

The law "unconstitutionally restricts pre-viability abortions and, therefore, is facially unconstitutional," Baker said.

Act 619 prohibits doctors from performing an abortion "with the knowledge" that a woman is seeking it "solely on the basis of" a test indicating Down syndrome, a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome or "any other reason to believe" the fetus will have Down syndrome.

Baker noted that its prohibition "applies to all abortions throughout the period of pregnancy."

The law requires doctors to ask any woman seeking an abortion if she is aware of any evidence that the unborn child may have Down syndrome, she said. If the woman is aware of any such evidence, the abortion provider must inform her about the law and request her medical records to determine the possibility of any previous abortions related to a possible Down syndrome diagnosis. After requesting the records, the doctor is prohibited from performing the abortion for 14 days.

While Act 619 exempts physicians in certain circumstances, violation of the law is a Class D felony and requires that the state Medical Board revoke the license of a doctor who has violated it. The law also makes the physician liable for damages in a civil lawsuit.

Baker noted that "the Arkansas legislature made no findings regarding an identified set of perceived problems with the current method of care for abortion patients that Act 619 is intended to address."

She said no evidence has been presented to show the number of Arkansas women who receive fetal diagnoses of Down syndrome and then opt to abort or carry the fetus to term. There is also no evidence about the number of Arkansas children born with Down syndrome, she said, adding that legislators made no findings about any problems that the new law would solve.

Current law inhibits the state's interests in imposing a substantial obstacle to a woman's right to have an abortion before viability, and the Legislature's effort "to move the point of viability to conception through Act 619" is rejected as unconstitutional, Baker wrote.

As for Act 700, which imposes the obstetrician/gynecologist requirement, Baker said, "the Court is skeptical at this stage of the proceeding and on the record evidence before it that Act 700's OBGYN agreement confers any benefit upon Arkansas women in the context of abortion care."

She rejected the state's argument that Act 700 is a "common-sense" law, "at least at this preliminary stage of the litigation," and said she believes the plaintiffs are likely to prevail on their argument that "there is no significant heath-related problem" that Act 700 helps to cure.

The plaintiffs also are likely to ultimately prevail on their argument that the law isn't more effective than existing law, which allows any physician licensed to practice medicine in the state to provide abortion care, Baker noted.

