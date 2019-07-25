DeJong's three HRs lead Cardinals over Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong (12) hit three home runs in the Cardinals’ 14-8 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night at Pittsburgh.

PITTSBURGH -- Paul DeJong hit a career-high three home runs, including one during a nine-run second inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals walloped the Pittsburgh Pirates 14-8 on Wednesday night.

DeJong, Andrew Knizner and Paul Goldschmidt each hit two-run home runs in the second while the Cardinals batted around against starter Jordan Lyles (5-7). St. Louis also had five doubles for a total of eight extra-base hits in the inning, tying a major league record.

Goldschmidt started the second by reaching on an error and came around on DeJong's home run to left center. After back-to-back doubles, Knizner hit his first career home run. A walk and a double scored another before Goldschmidt smashed an estimated 437-foot home run to the second deck in left to chase Lyles.

DeJong also doubled in the second, connected for a two-run home run in the fourth and hit a solo shot in the eighth. He finished 4 for 4 with 5 RBI and 4 runs. The 25-year-old is the youngest Cardinals hitter with a three-home run game since 24-year-old Albert Pujols in 2004, MLB.com said.

He was the first Cardinals shortstop to hit three home runs in a game in the modern era, which begins in 1900.

DeJong is the fourth shortstop in the live-ball era to have 14 or more total bases in a game, and the first to do it in four at-bats, STATS said. The others are Freddie Patek (1980), John Valentin (1995) and Corey Seager (2017).

St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (7-7) used 105 pitches to get through 5 innings and gave up 4 runs, 5 hits and 4 walks while striking out 5.

NATIONALS 3-2, ROCKIES 2-0 Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon homered, and host Washington swept Colorado in a doubleheader. In the second game, Patrick Corbin pitched six shutout innings for his first victory in nearly a month.

BREWERS 5, REDS 4 Ryan Braun and Keston Hiura homered and Yasmani Grandal hit a go-ahead single to lift Milwaukee over visiting Cincinnati.

CUBS 4, GIANTS 1 Javier Baez homered, Kris Bryant and Albert Almora Jr. also went deep, and Chicago beat host San Francisco.

PADRES 7, METS 2 Fernando Tatis Jr. got three hits and visiting San Diego beat Noah Syndergaard and New York.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RAYS 3, RED SOX 2 Charlie Morton struck out 11 over seven innings and host Tampa Bay avoided a three-game sweep by beating David Price and Boston.

ASTROS 4, ATHLETICS 2 Jose Altuve and George Springer both hit two-run home runs to back up another solid start by Justin Verlander as Houston beat visiting Oakland.

MARINERS 5, RANGERS 3 Mike Leake outpitched Mike Minor, Daniel Vogelbach hit two solo home runs, and host Seattle beat Texas.

INDIANS 4, BLUE JAYS 0 Shane Bieber pitched a one-hitter, allowing only a double by Eric Sogard in the seventh, and visiting Cleveland beat Toronto.

YANKEES 10, TWINS 7 Didi Gregorius drove in three more runs with two of the Yankees' nine extra-base hits, and New York defeated host Minnesota.

INTERLEAGUE

PHILLIES 4, TIGERS 0 Vince Velasquez pitched impressively into the sixth inning and visiting Philadelphia beat Detroit.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, ORIOLES 2 Carson Kelly hit a three-run home run, Taylor Clarke pitched six effective innings and host Arizona beat Baltimore.

ROYALS 2, BRAVES 0 Brad Keller allowed four hits in seven innings, and visiting Kansas City topped Atlanta.

MARLINS 2, WHITE SOX 0 Rookie Zac Gallen pitched seven innings of two-hit ball and Cesar Puello hit a two-run home run in the eighth as Miami defeated host Chicago.

Sports on 07/25/2019