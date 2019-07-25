Driver pleads no contest in fatal crash

HOT SPRINGS -- A Georgia man who caused the deaths of a Hot Springs man and woman last year when he crashed into their car while fleeing in a stolen vehicle was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading no contest to murder charges in Garland County Circuit Court.

Gystin Michael Parker, 20, has been in custody since his arrest Sept. 12. He was set to stand trial Wednesday, but he opted to plead no contest to two counts of first-degree murder, punishable by up to life in prison, for the deaths of George Luster, 49, and Kathaline Luster, 51. Parker was sentenced to 20 years on each count, to run concurrently.

Parker also pleaded guilty to a felony count of theft by receiving more than $5,000, stemming from the theft of the vehicle, a 2012 Hyundai Sonata, that he was driving when he crashed into the couple. He was sentenced to the maximum of 10 years in prison, also to run concurrently.

An additional felony charge of fleeing in a vehicle was withdrawn.

Chief deputy prosecutor Kara Petro said Wednesday that Parker will have to serve 70% of his sentence, or 14 years, before he is eligible for parole.

Petro said the daughter of the victims approved the plea deal.

Parker's attorney, Chief Public Defender Tim Beckham, said Wednesday that Parker "admitted to committing all the acts that would have been sufficient to get a conviction for murder in the first degree," but Parker's position was that "those same acts could have resulted in a lesser charge of manslaughter."

While Beckham said he "tended to agree" with Parker, the state's position was not to offer the manslaughter option to the jury, and case law supported their decision. So the jury would have had the choice of either finding him guilty of first-degree murder or innocent entirely, and Beckham said "we didn't feel that was a realistic possibility."

Parker was classified as a habitual offender stemming from his conviction Nov. 3, 2017, in Cobb County, Ga., for second-degree battery and another June 11, 2018, in Douglas County, Ga., for theft by taking, entering an auto and damage to property in the second degree.

Parker was on parole out of Georgia at the time of the fatal wreck.

