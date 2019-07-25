FISHING HOT SPOTS
LAKE CONWAY Bass fishing is excellent with spinnerbaits and plastic worms, live worms, chatterbaits and creature baits. Bream fishing is excellent on redworms and crickets, as well as hair-tie jigs. Crappie are biting minnows and small stinger jigs. Catfishing are biting worms, stink bait, bream or nightcrawlers.
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Bass fishing is excellent on spinnerbaits, live worms and plastic worms. Catfishing is excellent mainly with chicken livers but also with worms. Fishing for bream and crappie is poor.
LAKE CATHERINE Bass are spinnerbaits, plastic worms and topwater lures like Zara Spooks in depths of 5-10 feet. Bream are biting worms and crickets around the rocky points. Catfish are biting chicken liver. White bass are schooling late in the evenings and early mornings.
