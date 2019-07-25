Former Little Rock police officer says he feared being shot, run over when he opened fire

A former Little Rock police officer testified Thursday that he feared he “was going to be run over, shot or both” when he shot and killed a 30-year-old man earlier this year.

Charles Starks, who was fired on May 6, is appealing his termination in a hearing before the Little Rock Civil Service Commission. The hearing is expected to continue into Friday.

Starks was fired after shooting Little Rock resident Bradley Blackshire eight times during a traffic stop on Feb. 22 in west Little Rock. During the traffic stop, Blackshire’s vehicle rolled forward, striking Starks and injuring his knee.

Starks was the first witness to take the stand and testified that he was sure Blackshire had a gun during the traffic stop, making the officer fear for his life.

In opening statements, the Little Rock Police Department’s legal representation, Khayyam Eddings, said Starks placed himself in a dangerous situation.

“In this case the testimony will show that Officer Starks voluntarily placed himself in the path of a vehicle that turned in his direction,” Eddings said. “He continued to put himself in danger … Officer Starks could have avoided the necessity of coming in contact with the stolen vehicle by using deadly force.”

BAN ON RECORDING

The commission earlier this week altered its rules and regulations to allow the body’s chairman to ban recording at the request of witnesses or attorneys. Starks’ attorney Robert Newcomb requested the session not be recorded.

Two people were escorted from the Little Rock city board room by officers within the first five minutes of the meeting.

Nick Genty, news director for KATV in Little Rock, said his station reached out to two other Little Rock news channels about filing a lawsuit challenging the ban.

“Our job is to record and document for the public,” Genty said. “By eliminating the media’s ability to do so then they are taking away from the public and what they expect.”

City attorney Thomas Carpenter said his office is aware of a possible filing and is looking into the situation.

“I can see the argument, and I can see the counter to the argument,” Carpenter said. “Both sides have merit. This will be something that will probably have to be decided by a court.”

The attorney said he alerted Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott about the situation, but he hasn’t personally talked to him as of Thursday morning.

“We alerted the mayor’s office because he has been big on transparency,” Carpenters said.

