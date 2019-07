Golf glance

PGA TOUR

EVENT WGC-St. Jude Invitational

SITE Memphis

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE TPC Southwind (Par 70, 7,244 yards)

PURSE $10.25 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.7 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Justin Thomas

ARKANSANS ENTERED None

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 1 p.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 1 p.m.-5 p.m.

EVENT Barracuda Championship

SITE Reno, Nev.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Montreaux G&CC, Golden Bear Course (Par 72, 7,472 yards)

PURSE $3.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $612,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Andrew Putnam

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Andrew Landry, David Lingmerth

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 4 p.m.-7 p.m.

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Senior British Open

SITE Lancashire, England

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Royal Lytham and St. Annes (Par 70, 6,948 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $314,330

DEFENDING CHAMPION Miguel Angel Jimenez

ARKANSANS ENTERED Glen Day, Clark Dennis, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 6 a.m.-8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 8:30 a.m.-11 a.m.; NBC, Saturday-Sunday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Evian Championship

SITE Evian-les-Bains, France

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Evian Resort Golf Club (Par 71, 6,523 yards)

PURSE $4.1 million

WINNER'S SHARE $577,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Angela Stanford

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Gaby Lopez

TV Golf Channel, Today-Friday, 4 a.m.-6 a.m. and 8:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 5 a.m.-8 a.m.; CNBC, Saturday-Sunday, 8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Price Cutter Charity Champ.

SITE Springfield, Mo.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Highland Springs CC

PURSE $700,000

WINNER'S SHARE $121,500

DEFENDING CHAMPION Martin Trainer

ARKANSANS ENTERED Nicolas Echavarria, Taylor Moore, Tag Ridings, Patrick Sullivan, Ethan Tracy. NOTE Zack Fischer is an alternate.

TV None

