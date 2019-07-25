JOHN BRUMMETT: He speaks, but not much

The nation waited to hear from the man who, in an era all about being heard, least wished to be heard.

Competing politicians wanted former special counsel Robert Mueller to say something--anything--that would play well for their purposes on live television.

Mueller is 74, past his prime in vigor and detail command. He clearly was merely a figurehead of the investigation into Russians' meddling in our last presidential election and President Trump's possible complicity.

He faced five hours of nagging questions when all he wanted to do--as he had made clear--was let his nearly 500-page report, probably entirely his staff's nearly 500-page report, speak for itself.

I amused myself by fantasizing that Mueller would open the proceeding by saying:

"It appears the country is waiting for me to talk. That puts me in a uniquely powerful position as a private citizen, which is what I am currently. So, all right, I'll talk. Let me say that this president is at least a moral disgrace if not a criminal and that the Democrats aren't any better as they flail around waiting for me to do their job.

"I don't presume to speak for the country, though I may be doing just that, when I say all of you make me ill. If I say there was indeed obstruction but that there was no collusion, giving MSNBC and CNN a clip in the former and Fox a clip in the latter, will you let me go home? I need a nap."

But Mueller, a war hero and respected high-level Justice Department career public servant, was predictably determined to endure his duty in a civil and professional manner.

What ensued was almost entirely a hideous exercise of partisan political posturing proving almost worthless. It was bad stagecraft performed by bad actors.

Democratic committee members spent most of their brief allotted time harping on the report's description of Trump's actions that might have amounted to criminal obstruction of justice. Whether those actions indeed amounted to criminality was a finding Mueller declined to make in the report because the Justice Department's policy was that a sitting president can't be indicted.

Mueller sat through it all haltingly and as if mildly addled. Again and again, he said either "yes" or "no" or "I need to see the citation on that," or "I'm not going to get into that," or "again, I would refer you to the report on that," or "again, that would be outside the purview of my investigation," or "if it's in the report, it's true," or "I'm not sure I agree with your characterization."

Was Mueller being cryptic by design--purposely deflating the politicians' soap-box performances--or did he simply not have personal command of some of the issues?

My best guess is that he was both legitimately addled at times and otherwise strategically happy to appear so as he sat through nonsensical partisan assaults scripted for Republican assailants.

Telling a Republican who was slandering his character to go to hell might have taken him beyond his written report.

Through all the nonsense, two moments occurred--one, alas, contrived and the other, alas, ambiguous.

Democrats secured the first, the contrivance, right off the top.

And what was that testimony?

It was all of one two-letter word--"No."

The Democratic committee chairman, Jerry Nadler, asked Mueller whether his report exonerated Trump of a crime.

"No."

Mueller was willing to say that because his report plainly said that.

But he said it on TV this time.

The other moment, potentially infinitely more significant, was ambiguous, dependent on that nagging question of whether Mueller was addled or strategically appearing so.

Asked by Democrat Ted Lieu if he declined to indict Trump because Justice Department rules wouldn't let him, Mueller said a three-letter word: "Yes."

The report stops at saying Mueller didn't decide whether to indict. But his answer seemed to say he'd have indicted Trump if he could have.

Democrats didn't want to seek clarification for fear Mueller would take it back.

One Republican did follow up, and Mueller replied that he'd have to look further at what he said before he could say whether he meant what he said.

And that's how "truth" got pursued Wednesday morning in Washington.

