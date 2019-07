Aces in the hole

BOBBY BAKER, No. 6 Chenal Country Club (U.S. Amateur qualifying), 5-iron, 204 yards. Witnesses: Shiso Go, Wil Griffin, Randy James, Kayren Baker

BEN PICKARD, No. 7 Searcy Country Club, 6-hybrid, 145 yards. Witnesses: Bobby Reynolds, Dan Bruning, Hubert Higgs and Grayling Wheeler

Sports on 07/25/2019