LR filing disputes tossing of claim

A Pulaski County circuit judge misapplied Arkansas law last week in dismissing a lawsuit against Uber Eats, the attorney for the Little Rock Advertising and Promotion Commission said Monday in a court filing.

Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen on July 18 dismissed the lawsuit "with prejudice," meaning it cannot be refiled.

In granting Uber Eats' request for dismissal, Griffen said the city commission "has failed to state in concise language facts showing that it is entitled to relief."

John Keeling Baker, the commission's lawyer, said in a court filing Monday that Arkansas law on civil procedure requires a dismissal without prejudice for lawsuits found short of stating such facts. Baker asked Griffen to change his ruling to "without prejudice," which would allow the lawsuit to proceed after amendments.

Baker also noted that Uber Eats' own attorneys didn't seek the "with prejudice" ruling.

Griffen's ruling, Baker wrote, "is plain legal error" and "presents a basis for reversal on appeal."

Filed March 19, the lawsuit contends that Uber Eats, which has linked up with area restaurants to deliver meals ordered online or through a phone application since early 2018, has failed to comply with city code and obtain an advertising and promotion tax permit. The city said similar companies operating in the city have obtained such permits.

The Little Rock Convention and Visitors Bureau manages the Statehouse Convention Center, Robinson Center, the River Market and other facilities. It also administers the city's 2% advertising and promotion tax levied on restaurants' gross receipts. A similar tax of 4% is levied on lodging, with revenue from both taxes going to advertising and promotion efforts.

"Prepared food sellers in Little Rock are mandated by law to comply with the 2 percent tax that Little Rock has had on the books for decades," Gretchen Hall, the bureau's president and chief executive officer, said in a statement announcing the lawsuit's filing. "Uber Eats has failed to adhere to the law, while its competitors have done so. We work to keep a level playing field in Little Rock, and Uber Eats is no exception."

In the brief order dismissing the lawsuit, Griffen didn't rule on any of the lawsuit's specific claims.

Attorneys for Uber Eats said requiring it to get a permit and levy taxes on meals it delivers amounts to double taxation, because restaurants that prepare the meals already are levying the tax.

The lawsuit said a meal-delivery company such as Uber Eats is a "platform, online or offline" required under city code to collect the tax, which also is levied by the restaurant when a meal is ordered. The "platform" language in the advertising and promotion tax was added to city code around the same time Uber Eats began operating in Little Rock.

The lawsuit didn't specify any amount in taxes that should have been collected by Uber Eats but weren't.

"This case is about legislative overreach," Uber Eats' attorneys wrote. "This overreach violates Arkansas law and results in tax being paid twice on the same transaction."

Attorneys for Uber Eats also said Arkansas law specifying how advertising and promotion taxes can be levied doesn't include any language for "platforms" such as Uber Eats. "Based on the plain language of the statute, platforms are not among the listed businesses which include restaurants, cafes or any other types of retail food business," they wrote.

Uber Eats also cited a March 26 opinion from the state Department of Finance and Administration in support of its argument that the advertising and promotion tax and permit doesn't apply to its meal deliveries. The name of the party requesting the opinion was redacted from the department's response in Opinion No. 20180926.

"Based on the facts you have presented as detailed above, the delivery service is operating as a courier of the food rather than a reseller of the food ordered from the Restaurant," the opinion said, putting responsibility of collecting the appropriate taxes, including taxes on delivery charges, on restaurants.

The city contends that the finance department's opinion doesn't apply to the specifics of its lawsuit and that Uber Eats' claim of double taxation isn't relevant because Uber Eats actually hasn't been collecting the tax.

The city's effort to require an advertising and promotion permit of Uber Eats and other similar services apparently is novel in the state. An informal survey of other cities with advertising and promotion taxes on restaurants' gross receipts showed no similar policies.

The case is 60CV-19-1865.

Business on 07/25/2019