Madoff making bid for clemency

Convicted Ponzi schemer Bernard Madoff is seeking an early release from prison.

The Department of Justice confirmed on Wednesday that Madoff has a pending request to get his 150-year sentence reduced.

It was unclear when the 81-year-old Madoff made the bid for President Donald Trump to commute his sentence.

Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to orchestrating what prosecutors described as the largest Ponzi scheme in history. He swindled thousands of clients out of billions of dollars in investments over decades.

A court-appointed trustee has recovered more than $13 billion of an estimated $17.5 billion that investors put into Madoff’s business.

It was not clear when Mad-off filed his petition or what arguments he is making for the request. The department’s website said information in its online clemency database was last updated July 1 and that Madoff’s request was still pending on that date.

It was not clear whether Trump would consider Mad-off’s application for clemency. Years before he became president, Trump expressed contempt for Madoff in an interview with The New York Times Magazine in 2009.

Madoff has been incarcerated at a federal prison in Butner, N.C., since July 2009, after he pleaded guilty to 11 counts of financial crimes, including fraud, money laundering, perjury and theft.

Information for this story was provided by The New York Times and The Associated Press.