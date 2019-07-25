New-home sales gain 7% in June

Workers build a new home in Mechanicsville, Va., earlier this month. Sales of new U.S. homes through June rose 2.2% compared with the same period last year, the latest sign of weakness for the housing sector.

WASHINGTON -- New-home sales rose at a modest pace in June but remained below sales levels from earlier this year, suggesting low mortgage rates and a healthy job market aren't encouraging many more purchases.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday that new-home sales increased 7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 646,000. That is up from 604,000 in May but is below April's figure of 658,000.

Through the first half of the year, purchases of new homes increased 2.2% compared with the same period last year.

The small increase, along with a drop in existing-home sales in June, suggests the housing market is still struggling to accelerate after slowing sharply last year. Rising prices for existing homes are outpacing wage growth and leaving many would-be buyers on the sidelines.

A shortage of affordable properties continues to weigh on buyers and constrain sales.

Sales of new homes soared more than 50% in the West, partially recovering after a sharp drop in May. They plunged 26.3% in the Midwest, where they have fallen nearly 18% compared with a year ago. Sales slipped 4.2% in the Northeast in June and barely ticked up by 0.3% in the South.

The median price for a new home was $310,400 in June, little changed from a year earlier. Median existing home prices rose 4.3% in June from a year ago to $285,700, outpacing wage growth that has averaged roughly 3%.

Among other figures showing limited progress in the housing sector, the National Association of Realtors reported Tuesday that existing-home sales, which make up about 90% of the market, fell in June as the median selling price continued to increase. Government data showed new-home construction fell for a second month in June and that permits to build dropped to a two-year low.

The number of properties sold for which construction hadn't yet started rose to 205,000, the highest since November 2017, indicating a pickup in builder backlogs.

The number of new homes for sale at the end of the month rose to 338,000 in June from 309,000 a year ago.

New-home purchases account for about 10% of the market and are calculated when contracts are signed. They are considered a timelier barometer than purchases of previously owned homes, which are calculated when contracts close.

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber of The Associated Press and by Reade Pickert and Kristy Scheuble of Bloomberg News.

