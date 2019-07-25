Sections
NFL exhibition schedule

EXHIBITION SCHEDULE

All times Central

Thursday, Aug. 1 at Canton, Ohio

Denver vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. (NBC)

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 8

NY Jets at NY Giants, 6 p.m. (NFL Network)

Atlanta at Miami, 6 p.m.

Indianapolis at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Jacksonville at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

New England at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Houston at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

LA Chargers at Arizona, 9 p.m. (NFLN)

Denver at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 9

Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)

Minnesota at New Orleans, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 10

Cincinnati at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

LA Rams at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Francisco, 8 p.m. (NFLN)

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 15

Philadelphia at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

NY Jets at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore, 6:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Friday, Aug. 16

Buffalo at Carolina, 6 p.m.

Chicago at NY Giants, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 17

Cleveland at Indianapolis, 3 p.m. (NFLN)

New England at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Kansas City at Pittsburgh, 6:30 p.m. (NFLN)

Detroit at Houston, 7 p.m.

Dallas vs. LA Rams at Honolulu, 9 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Aug. 18

New Orleans at LA Chargers, 3 p.m. (CBS)

Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Monday, Aug. 19

San Francisco at Denver, 7 p.m. (ESPN)

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 22

NY Giants at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at New England, 6:30 p.m.

Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Green Bay vs. Oakland at Winnipeg, Manitoba, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Miami, 7 p.m. (Fox)

Friday, Aug. 23

Cleveland at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Detroit, 7 p.m. (CBS)

Saturday, Aug. 24

Arizona at Minnesota, noon (NFLN)

Chicago at Indianapolis, 6 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 6 p.m. (NFLN)

New Orleans at NY Jets, 6:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Kansas City, 7 p.m.

Denver at LA Rams, 8 p.m.

Seattle at LA Chargers, 9 p.m. (NFLN)

Sunday, Aug. 25

Pittsburgh at Tennessee, 7 p.m. (NBC)

Sports on 07/25/2019

Print Headline: NFL exhibition schedule

