FOOTBALL

Lewan suspended

Taylor Lewan, Tennessee's three-time Pro Bowl left tackle, said the NFL has suspended him for the first four games of the season for violating the league's policy on performance enhancers. Lewan announced his suspension Wednesday in an emotional video he posted to social media, saying he received the letter from the NFL a few weeks ago that he had tested positive for ostarine. He said he wanted to share the news himself, which comes a day before the Titans report for training camp. Lewan said he took a polygraph voluntarily and shared the results to his Instagram account showing he passed when saying no to whether he ever knowingly took ostarine or used any illegal drug to boost his performance. The Titans made Lewan the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL with a new contract at the start of training camp a year ago. They just signed guard Rodger Saffold in free agency to anchor the left side of the offensive line to better protect quarterback Marcus Mariota, who's in the final season of his contract. Tennessee does have right tackle Jack Conklin available for the start of training camp along with Dennis Kelly and Kevin Pamphile, who spent much of the offseason practicing at right guard, as other options at tackle. The Titans open the season Sept. 8 at Cleveland.

TENNIS

Thiem advances

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem eased past Marton Fucsovics of Hungary in straight sets on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open. Fucsovics managed to save nine of 12 break points, but Thiem stepped up a gear in the second set and won 7-5, 6-1. The Austrian won eight of the last nine games, serving out the match at love. Thiem next faces Andrey Rublev after the Russian recovered from a set down to beat Norway's Casper Ruud 3-6, 7-5, 6-3. Jeremy Chardy beat Richard Gasquet 7-6 (5), 7-5 in an all-French second-round match to set up a quarterfinal against Nikoloz Basilashvili, who beat Juan Ignacio Londero 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Friedsam upsets Cornet

Unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam of Germany rallied after she was broken in the opening set to upset No. 2 seed Alize Cornet in the second round of the Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday at Palermo, Sicily. Friedsam, who missed over a year of competitive tennis following shoulder surgery, was 4-2 down in the first set but came back to win 7-5, 6-4 and set up a quarterfinal meeting against eighth-seeded Jil Teichmann of Switzerland, who beat Gabriela Ce 6-1, 7-6 (4). Fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek is also out after losing 6-2, 7-5 to Liudmila Samsonova. Samsonova, of Russia, will face Fiona Ferro after the French player beat Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone 6-3, 6-2. The clay-court event is marking its return to the WTA Tour after a five-year absence.

BASEBALL

Twins' Parker DFA'd

The Minnesota Twins have made more changes to their ravaged bullpen, designating right-hander Blake Parker (Fayetteville, Arkansas Razorbacks) for assignment. Before their game on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, the AL Central leaders also sent right-hander Kohl Stewart to Class AAA Rochester and promoted left-hander Devin Smeltzer and right-hander Carlos Torres from the International League club. Parker, who signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract as a free agent with the Twins in January, had a 4.21 ERA in 37 games. He recorded only 1 out in his last appearance on Tuesday, allowing 3 hits, 4 runs and 1 walk. Parker became the fourth reliever dumped by the team in the last two weeks. Adalberto Mejia was eventually claimed off waivers, and Matt Magill and Mike Morin were ultimately traded. Over the last seven games, Minnesota's bullpen has allowed 32 runs -- 25 earned -- in 26 innings.

Sanchez on IL again

New York Yankees All-Star catcher Gary Sanchez has gone on the injured list for the second time this season, a day after straining his left groin. Sanchez was hurt when he stepped on first base while grounding out in the eighth inning of the Yankees' 14-12, 10-inning victory over Minnesota on Tuesday night. He was replaced by Austin Romine. Sanchez also was sidelined between April 10 and 24 because of a strained left calf. He had a strained right groin last season that caused him to go on the disabled list from June 25 to July 19 and from July 24 to Sept. 1. The 26-year-old, an All-Star for the second time, is batting .229 with 24 home runs and 58 RBI. He was hitting .274 through June 21 but is 10 for 85 (.118) since with 1 home run and 6 RBI.

Pirates' Kela returns

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Keone Kela has returned from a two-game suspension for an unspecified violation of his contract and was cagey when asked about what led to the ban. Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday that Kela was suspended due to an altercation with Hector Morales, the team's director of cultural readiness and peak performance coach. Asked specifically about that report, Kela said he "wouldn't say it's not true" but also "wouldn't say it's a fact." Kela also said that "nothing happened" and said "no explanations" were provided by the Pirates for his suspension. He said he was looking forward to returning to the mound. Before serving his suspension, Kela had been on the injured list since May 6 with right shoulder inflammation. He's pitched in 14 games this season and has a 4.63 ERA. Pirates Manager Clint Hurdle declined to comment on the reason for Kela's suspension and said he considers the matter closed.

Russell sent down

The Chicago Cubs have optioned shortstop Addison Russell to Class AAA Iowa about two months after he completed a suspension for violating Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy. Russell was sent down to make room for catcher Willson Contreras, who was activated from the 10-day injured list. Chicago also scratched left-hander Jon Lester from his scheduled start Wednesday against San Francisco because of illness. Russell is hitting .247 with 6 home runs and a .733 OPS in 55 games. The 25-year-old was suspended last fall after a series of allegations made by ex-wife Melisa Reidy.

Miller on 10-day IL

The Philadelphia Phillies have put Brad Miller on the 10-day injured list, less than 24 hours after he made a game-saving throw from left field against Detroit. The Phillies said Wednesday that Miller has a right hip flexor strain. They activated Sean Rodriguez from the injured list. Philadelphia beat Detroit 3-2 in 15 innings in a game that ended shortly after midnight. Miller threw Nicholas Castellanos out at the plate in the 14th to keep the game tied. Also Wednesday, Detroit put right-hander Victor Alcantara on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Sunday, with a right middle finger contusion. The Tigers recalled right-hander Jose Cisnero from Class AAA Toledo.

More HRs than 2014

Major league hitters have already hit more home runs this season than during the entire 2014 season. George Springer's two-run shot in the third inning of the Houston Astros' 4-2 victory over Oakland on Wednesday was the 4,187th home run this season, surpassing the 4,186 hit just five seasons ago. There are still 67 days remaining in the regular season. The league is on pace to eclipse the record 6,105 home runs hit in 2017 by about 500. The 2014 total was baseball's lowest since 1995.

