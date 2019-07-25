Puerto Rican governor sets exit; waiting crowd cheers

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico -- Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rossello said late Wednesday that he will resign Aug. 2 after nearly two weeks of furious protests and political upheaval touched off by a leak of crude and insulting chat messages between him and his top advisers.

A crowd of demonstrators outside the governor's mansion in Old San Juan broke into cheers and singing after his announcement on Facebook just before midnight.

Addressing the protests, Rossello said, "The demands have been overwhelming and I've received them with highest degree of humility."

The obscenity-laced online messages involving the governor and 11 other men infuriated Puerto Ricans already frustrated with corruption, mismanagement, economic crisis and the sluggish recovery from Hurricane Maria nearly two years ago.

Earlier in the day, legislators prepared to begin an impeachment process for Rossello as thousands of protesters gathered around the Governor's Mansion late Wednesday and chanted, "We want peace, and they want war!" as they demanded his ouster.

Frustration and anger began building as the silence from Rossello stretched late into the night.

"Enough already," Puerto Rico Rep. Gabriel Rodriguez said. "The people of Puerto Rico on a social level, on an economic level, on an emotional level cannot take it anymore."

Rodriguez, a member of Rossello's pro-statehood party, said legislators had initially agreed to set aside the impeachment process and give the governor until 5 p.m. Wednesday to announce that he was going to resign.

"We waited at 5 p.m., 6, then 7, then 8 at night, and it hasn't happened," Rodriguez said before the governor made his announcement. "He has to put a stop to this. The only one who can bring peace to Puerto Rico is the governor, today, tonight."

The president of Puerto Rico's House of Representatives had issued the governor an ultimatum: Either resign or face an impeachment process.

Rep. Carlos Mendez spoke shortly after he received a recommendation for legislators to proceed with the impeachment process in a report by a special committee given the task of investigating whether legislators could do so.

Rossello, a Democrat elected in 2016, is the first governor to resign in the modern history of Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory of more than 3 million people.

Under Puerto Rico's constitution, the secretary of state would normally assume the governorship, but since Secretary of State Luis Rivera Marin became one of more than a dozen officials to resign in the uproar over the leak, leadership of the island would fall to Justice Secretary Wanda Vazquez. She would become Puerto Rico's second female governor.

The chat participants talked about politics and government contracts and also insulted women and mocked constituents, including victims of Hurricane Maria. Rossello called a female politician a "whore" and referred to another as a "daughter of a b***h."

On Tuesday, officials announced that a Puerto Rico judge had issued search warrants for the cellphones of government officials involved in the chat as part of an ongoing investigation. One of the search warrants said officials used the chat to transmit official and confidential information to private citizens in potential violation of ethics laws.

More than a dozen government officials have resigned since the chat was leaked earlier this month.

