Relationship with Smith, early offer scores points with '21 DB

Newly offered junior defensive back Andrew Mukuba likes his relationship with Arkansas cornerbacks coach Mark Smith so much he calls Smith, “my guy."

“Every time we get on the phone, it’s not always about football,” Mukuba said. “He asks about my family and how I am doing, basically all the little things, and stuff like that matters to me. It makes me feel like he cares a lot, not just about football, but also my life.

“We have a pretty good relationship. We talk every week.”

Mukuba, 5-11, 180 pounds, of Austin (Texas) LBJ received his second offer from Arkansas on June 7. Arizona offered him three days before the Razorbacks.

“I was shocked because I was not expecting it at all,” said Mukuba of the Arkansas offer.

He moved into the Lyndon B. Johnson school zone for personal reasons after his freshman year at Reagan High School, but was ruled ineligible his sophomore season. He said the Razorbacks scored some points with him by offering early.

“Most definitely. Arkansas is one of the schools that believed in me early and saw my ability on the field with no actual film,” he said.

Mukuba plans to attend Arkansas’ Fall Kickoff Cookout on Friday.

“I am looking forward to just having a good time and building relationships with the other coaches and meet new people there,” he said.