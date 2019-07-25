Robber wounded, Spa City police say

HOT SPRINGS -- Police said Wednesday that they believe one of two robbers in a fatal shooting during a home invasion last month was injured in the incident.

Kenneth Kelly Jr., 23, was fatally shot in his home at 200 Portland St. during a home-invasion robbery June 13. Police said Wednesday in a news release that two black males were involved, and a "subsequent investigation has determined one of the suspects was shot during the incident."

Detective Scott Lampinen said blood was found at the crime scene, and testing revealed it was not the victim's.

One assailant was described as being around 6 feet, 2 inches tall, with a medium build and "twisted dreadlocks about 5-6 inches long." The second was described as being about 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a slender build. Both are believed to be in their early 20s, maybe younger, the release said.

Lampinen said police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

State Desk on 07/25/2019