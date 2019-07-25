Solution sought in telescope fight

HONOLULU — After a week of tension and dozens of arrests, Hawaii’s governor is vowing to find a peaceful resolution to the ongoing stalemate with Native Hawaiian activists who are trying to prevent the construction of another telescope atop a Big Island volcano.

Gov. David Ige visited the protest site Tuesday evening after acknowledging that their grievances were not just about the new observatory but also the treatment of Native Hawaiians going back more than a century.

Earlier in the day Ige said he had asked Hawaii County’s mayor to lead efforts to find common ground with the protesters.

The governor said in a statement he and Mayor Harry Kim understand that the issues go deeper than the telescope and were about “righting the wrongs done to the Hawaiian people.”

In a nod to activist preferences, his statement referred to them as “protectors” of Mauna Kea instead of protesters.

Some Native Hawaiians consider the summit sacred and believe building the Thirty Meter Telescope there will only do more harm to a site that already hosts more than a dozen observatories.

About 1,000 activists were gathered halfway up Mauna Kea on Tuesdain opposition to the $1.4 billion telescope, marking the ninth day of the protest. Over the weekend, crowds swelled to 2,000 people.

A consortium of universities and national observatories is pursuing the telescope project.