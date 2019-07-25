State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BREWER -- -- -- --
BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Fair Fair
CLEAR -- Excellent -- Excellent
CONWAY Excellent Excellent Good Fair
GREERS FERRY -- Excellent Excellent Good
HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Excellent --
MAUMELLE -- -- -- --
NORRELL Good Good Good Poor
OVERCUP -- -- -- --
LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --
PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --
SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Fair
SUNSET Fair Good Good Poor
VALENCIA -- -- -- --
WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --
WINONA Fair Good Fair Fair
ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Fair Excellent -- Excellent
ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Good Excellent -- Good
ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --
LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Excellent Poor Excellent Poor
LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps is running two generators for 12 hours daily, but the generation duration probably will increase beginning today and reach 16-18 hours by the weekend. Small mayfly nymphs and midge pupa have been the best fly choices. The bite has been good on the days when there is a window of low water.
NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BULL SHOALS Fair -- Fair --
NORFORK -- -- -- --
WHITE RIVER Wade fishing has been good in the early morning with midges and jigs. Anchor fishing is productive in midday with big sculpins. Drift fishing is productive in the afternoon with egg patterns and shrimp. Rainbow trout have been chasing small baits, especially spoons. Gold/red Little Cleos and silver/blue Thomas Buoyant spoons have been productive.
NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.
SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --
WHITE OAK Excellent -- -- --
NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
BEAVER Fair Fair Good Good
BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBaits, spoons and jigs between Bertrand Access and Parker Bottoms. White bass are hitting suspended hard baits and umbrella rigs with white grubs between Beaver and Holiday Island.
FAYETTEVILLE Good Fair Fair --
FORT SMITH -- -- -- --
SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Good
NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
CHARLES Fair Good Good Fair
CROWN Poor Fair Good --
WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --
SPRING RIVER Olive and brown woolly boogers work great on overcast days. Y2Ks and White Lightnings are working well on the sunny days off the bottom. Mayflies and caddis are hatching well, too. Prince nymphs and pheasant tail can be very productive fished Euro-nymphing style.
SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
COLUMBIA -- -- -- --
MILLWOOD -- -- -- --
GREESON Fair Poor Poor Fair
WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ATKINS Fair Poor Good Good
BAILEY -- -- -- --
CATHERINE Fair Good Good Poor
DARDANELLE -- -- -- --
DEGRAY -- Good -- Poor
HAMILTON Excellent -- Good --
NIMROD Poor Poor Poor Poor
OUACHITA -- -- -- --
LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.
SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE
ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --
ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --
BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --
CANE CREEK Good Fair Good Fair
CHICOT -- -- -- --
MONTICELLO -- -- -- --
STORM CREEK -- -- -- --
