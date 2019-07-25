State fishing report

CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BREWER -- -- -- --

BISHOP PARK PONDS Good Good Fair Fair

CLEAR -- Excellent -- Excellent

CONWAY Excellent Excellent Good Fair

GREERS FERRY -- Excellent Excellent Good

HARRIS BRAKE Good Good Excellent --

MAUMELLE -- -- -- --

NORRELL Good Good Good Poor

OVERCUP -- -- -- --

LAKE PECKERWOOD -- -- -- --

PICKTHORNE -- -- -- --

SALINE RIVER (BENTON) Good Good Good Fair

SUNSET Fair Good Good Poor

VALENCIA -- -- -- --

WILLASTEIN -- -- -- --

WINONA Fair Good Fair Fair

ARKANSAS RIVER (CADRON) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (LITTLE ROCK) Fair Excellent -- Excellent

ARKANSAS RIVER (MAUMELLE POOL) Good Excellent -- Good

ARKANSAS RIVER (MORRILTON) -- -- -- --

LITTLE MAUMELLE RIVER Excellent Poor Excellent Poor

LITTLE RED RIVER (GREERS FERRY TAILWATER) The Corps is running two generators for 12 hours daily, but the generation duration probably will increase beginning today and reach 16-18 hours by the weekend. Small mayfly nymphs and midge pupa have been the best fly choices. The bite has been good on the days when there is a window of low water.

NORTH BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BULL SHOALS Fair -- Fair --

NORFORK -- -- -- --

WHITE RIVER Wade fishing has been good in the early morning with midges and jigs. Anchor fishing is productive in midday with big sculpins. Drift fishing is productive in the afternoon with egg patterns and shrimp. Rainbow trout have been chasing small baits, especially spoons. Gold/red Little Cleos and silver/blue Thomas Buoyant spoons have been productive.

NORFORK TAILWATER The most productive flies have been small midge patterns such as ruby, root beer and zebra midges. Black or red with silver wire and silver bead are best. Soft hackles like the green butt are working well, too. Egg patterns also have been productive. Double-fly nymph rigs have been very effective. Try a small Y2K suspended 18 inches below a brightly colored San Juan worm. Best colors are hot fluorescent pink or cerise. The fishing is better in the morning.

SOUTH-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

FELSENTHAL -- -- -- --

WHITE OAK Excellent -- -- --



NORTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

BEAVER Fair Fair Good Good

BEAVER TAILWATER Trout are biting PowerBaits, spoons and jigs between Bertrand Access and Parker Bottoms. White bass are hitting suspended hard baits and umbrella rigs with white grubs between Beaver and Holiday Island.

FAYETTEVILLE Good Fair Fair --

FORT SMITH -- -- -- --

SEQUOYAH Good Good Good Good

NORTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

CHARLES Fair Good Good Fair

CROWN Poor Fair Good --

WHITE RIVER -- -- -- --

SPRING RIVER Olive and brown woolly boogers work great on overcast days. Y2Ks and White Lightnings are working well on the sunny days off the bottom. Mayflies and caddis are hatching well, too. Prince nymphs and pheasant tail can be very productive fished Euro-nymphing style.

SOUTHWEST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

COLUMBIA -- -- -- --

MILLWOOD -- -- -- --

GREESON Fair Poor Poor Fair

WEST-CENTRAL BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ATKINS Fair Poor Good Good

BAILEY -- -- -- --

CATHERINE Fair Good Good Poor

DARDANELLE -- -- -- --

DEGRAY -- Good -- Poor

HAMILTON Excellent -- Good --

NIMROD Poor Poor Poor Poor

OUACHITA -- -- -- --

LAKE HAMILTON TAILWATER Rainbow trout will bite PowerBait, waxworms, mealworms, nightcrawlers and corn presented under a bobber or fished just off the bottom with a marshmallow floater. Shoreline anglers can catch fish this way in slack water. In fast water, spin fishermen can catch trout with white or brown Rooster Tails or black/silver Rapalas. Trolling shallow running crankbaits against the current also will produce results in the early morning or late evening. Crappie can be caught close to the bank near the dam with live minnows under a bobber or tightlined from a boat.

SOUTHEAST BASS BREAM CATFISH CRAPPIE

ARKANSAS RIVER (PINE BLUFF POOL) -- -- -- --

ARKANSAS RIVER (POOL 2) -- -- -- --

BEAR CREEK -- -- -- --

CANE CREEK Good Fair Good Fair

CHICOT -- -- -- --

MONTICELLO -- -- -- --

STORM CREEK -- -- -- --

