Store shots prove fatal to 2 people

HOT SPRINGS -- Two unidentified women were killed and one person was detained after a shooting at a Hot Springs beauty supply store Wednesday, police said.

Hot Springs police officers were called at 2:41 p.m. to investigate a shooting at Simply Unique Hair Beauty Supply at 400-C Third St. Officers arrived to find two women with bullet wounds and a third person at the scene, officer Omar Cervantes said in a news release Wednesday evening.

The third person, who was not identified, was taken to the Hot Springs Police Department for questioning. No arrests had been made as of late Wednesday.

One of the women was dead at the scene, and the second was transported to a local hospital and "later succumbed to the injuries," the release said.

The body of the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene could be seen in the entryway covered by a white sheet shortly after police arrived. Medical personnel could be seen tending to the other woman in the parking lot in front of the business. She was later loaded into a nearby ambulance.

Police had not identified either of the women as of late Wednesday.

Since Mother's Day, six people have been killed in five shootings in Hot Springs.

A May 12 shooting claimed the life of Donyell King, 23, and seriously injured his father, Donald King, 50, during an altercation outside a residence on Lily Ruth Court.

Kaylen Dantrell Damon Burks, 23, and Tommy Eddie Woodfork III, 18, both of Malvern, are each charged with first-degree murder, committing a terroristic act and first-degree battery in that shooting.

On June 13, officers responded to a report of shots fired around 200 Portland St. and found Kenneth Kelly Jr., 23, inside the residence, where he was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made in that case, and on Wednesday the family offered a $1,500 reward for information.

On June 19, Brian Paul Hageness, 61, was shot at 2216 Malvern Ave. and later pronounced dead at a hospital. His wife, Elizabeth D. Hageness, 57, was charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.

On June 22, Stephanie Malicoat, 40, was shot and killed at a residence at 315 N. Patterson St. Levar Laron Strickland, 41, of that address was charged with second-degree murder in her death.

