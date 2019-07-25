Suffrage rooted in racism, panel leader says

With Arkansas set to observe the 100th anniversary of its ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, the chairwoman of the Arkansas Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee said Wednesday that part of the national movement promoting women's suffrage was racially biased.

An event Sunday marks the centennial of the state's approval of giving women the right to vote.

"I hope that I don't break too many hearts today," Kathleen Pate told about 100 people attending a luncheon of the Political Animals Club of Little Rock at the Governor's Mansion.

Pate said she has come to understand in recent years that most of what she thought about the suffrage movement was largely "incomplete."

One of the things coming out of leading suffrage research, she said, is "we are having to acknowledge that many suffrage organizations were racist, and in some Southern states that was actually used as a strategy, meaning that women argued that white women should have the [right to] vote because they needed to counter the [vote] that was extended by the 15th Amendment for African-American males," she said.

Pate said few black women were allowed to be part of the National American Woman Suffrage Association that was formed in 1890 through the merger of two women's suffrage groups. She also said black women were not allowed to serve in leadership capacities.

She said some people didn't believe that women should have the right to vote because "'they felt like politics were too dirty for women, that women needed to stay out of politics because they shouldn't be exposed ... to the kind of things that happen in politics, that women are too delicate.

"I am here to say that is absolutely not true. If you look at the women's suffrage movement, they were incredibly politically savvy. They used every tool in their arsenal," said Pate, who is an education specialist at the Clinton Presidential Center and the immediate past president of the Arkansas Women's History Institute.

The National Woman's Party, led by Alice Paul, was the first organization to picket in front of the White House in 1917, and one of the banners that was destroyed referred to President Woodrow Wilson as Kaiser Wilson, she said.

"These women [protesting at the White House] were attacked, beaten, arrested, imprisoned, went on hunger strikes," Pate said.

"Part of this is what helped turn the tide for the right to vote. The other part is the work that women did in World War I [including work as nurses and knitters]," Pate said.

In the fall of 1918, Wilson made a speech to Congress in which he supported granting women the right to vote, according to Pate.

Arkansas was right in the middle of the women's suffrage movement stretching across the nation, she said.

In 1917, the Legislature passed legislation to make "Arkansas ... the first non-suffrage state [that didn't allow women to vote] to allow women to vote in the primary, which might not sound like a big deal," Pate said.

"But in a primary in 1918, 40,000 women voted in the primary election, which influences who the candidates are in the fall of 1918 and who gets elected and who is serving in 1919," she said.

Arkansas became the 12th state to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution on July 28, 1919, when Gov. Charles H. Brough called a special session, Pate said.

Cecillea Pond-Mayo, a spokeswoman for the state House of Representatives, said she checked the House and Senate journals, which show the 19th Amendment was ratified in both chambers on July 28, 1919.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and first lady Susan Hutchinson are holding a tea at the Governor's Mansion on Sunday, which is July 28, to kick off the Yellow Rose Project commemorating 100 years of women's right to vote, Pate said.

"I am very excited about the tea that we are having here on Sunday, but I can tell you I probably won't be talking about the topics that I brought up today," she said. Afterward, she said she was referring to racism.

In explaining the Yellow Rose Project, Pate said at the Political Animals Club that "back when the 19th Amendment was being voted on, a person who supported the 19th Amendment identified themselves by wearing a yellow rose.

"Those who were opposed to suffrage wore a red rose, so we will be placing yellow roses in all 75 counties in Arkansas and the very first one will be planted here on the grounds [of the Governor's Mansion] on Sunday with the governor and the first lady ... participating, and we are going to plant the yellow rose in the first lady's rose garden," Pate said.

Afterward, Melissa Whitfield, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said the 200 $10 tickets to Sunday's tea at the Governor's Mansion are sold out.

Pate said the 19th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920, after Tennessee became the 36th state to ratify it. The Arkansas Women's Suffrage Centennial Commemoration Committee will also celebrate that anniversary on that day next year.

In August 2017, Gov. Hutchinson created the commemoration committee.

