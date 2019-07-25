Texarkana gunfire ends in two deaths

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Two people, one of them from Arkansas, were found shot to death in a northeast Texas home Sunday night, police said.

A Texarkana police news release said officers responding to a reported shooting at the house discovered the bodies.

Police spokesman Shawn Vaughn said Monday that no one had been arrested in the case, which was being investigated as a double homicide. Vaughn identified the victims as Endsley Robinson III, 38, of Texarkana, Ark., and Patrice Danielle Williams, 34, of Texarkana, Texas.

No further information was released.

State Desk on 07/25/2019