Water main breaks at state Capitol

A water main at the state Capitol was broken this morning at about 8 a.m. when holes were drilled for the supports for the Gold Star Family Memorial monument west of the state Capitol, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office said Thursday.

Water gushed from the water main for about 50 minutes before being shut down and there was no immediate impact on state business, said Chris Powell.

“It was a public main hit this morning that feeds the make-up water to our cooling tower and firefighters memorial. I am sure it feeds more than that, but they will need to get with CAW to determine what else. The main has been fixed for now but will be re-routed on Monday of next week to accommodate the pier,” Powell said.

The water break cut off water to the fountain at the fallen firefighters memorial.