White homers twice for Travs, but RockHounds unimpressed

Arkansas first baseman Evan White accounted for all three runs Wednesday, hitting a two-run home run in the first inning and a solo shot in the eighth, but it wasn't enough to overcome Midland's five-run second inning as the RockHounds beat the Travelers 6-3 in front of 3,325 at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Both of White's home runs came on the first pitch he saw in each at-bat. Shortstop Donnie Walton singled to right-center field to start the game before White's first home run gave Arkansas a 2-0 lead. White's home run in the eighth, his 13th of the season, went over the wall in left-center field.

Midland used a one-out rally to take control of the game in the second inning, benefiting from two singles and two walks to score a run before Chase Calabuig hit a bases-clearing triple to right-center field to give the RockHounds a 4-2 lead. Calabuig scored on an RBI ground out from Tyler Ramirez to push the lead to 5-2. Dan Gamache doubled down the right-field line to start the third inning, advanced to third on a balk and scored on Nate Mondou's RBI single for a 6-2 lead.

White, Walton and second baseman Jordan Cowan accounted for six of Arkansas' eight hits. Calabuig, Mondou and Mickey McDonald had three hits each for Midland, which finished with 12.

Travs starter Ricardo Sanchez (6-7) took the loss after allowing all 6 Midland runs on 7 hits with 2 walks and 4 strikeouts over 3 innings. Sanchez also had a wild pitch, a balk and hit a batter.

RockHounds starter Grant Holmes (5-2) got the victory after allowing 2 earned runs on 5 hits with a walk and 4 strikeouts over 5 innings.

Today’s game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERS AT MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: RH Justin Dunn (5-3, 3.46

ERA); RockHounds: TBA

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

FRIDAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Frisco, 6:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

Sports on 07/25/2019