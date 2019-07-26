16 Marines held in smuggling case

SAN DIEGO -- A human-smuggling investigation by the military led to the arrest Thursday of 16 Marines as they participated in a battalion formation at California's Camp Pendleton, a base about an hour's drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.

At the regular morning formation of the 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, the 16 Marines were summoned to the front of the 800-member ranks at Camp Pendleton and placed under arrest by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, according to Lt. Cameron Edinburgh, a spokesman for the 1st Marine Division.

None of the Marines was involved in helping to enforce border security, the Marine Corps said in a news release.

The arrests come only weeks after two Marines were arrested near the border by a Border Patrol agent. The two Marines were accused of smuggling three Mexicans into the United States.

The Marine Corps said information gained from those arrests led to Thursday's arrests.

Officials say the Marines, who weren't identified, are suspected of smuggling people into the United States, as well as drug-related offenses. Edinburgh said he did not have any information on the scope, duration or other details of the alleged operations.

Another eight are being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offenses as part of a separate investigation.

S.C. investigates transgender death

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. -- The 12th known transgender person to die violently this year was found fatally shot in South Carolina.

News outlets reported that 29-year-old Denali Berries Stuckey was found dead Saturday on the shoulder of a North Charleston road. Deputy Chief Scott Deckard said Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

The Human Rights Campaign says all the victims in 2019 have been black transgender women.

Chase Glenn, the executive director of the Alliance For Full Acceptance in North Charleston, says Stuckey is the third known black transgender woman slain in South Carolina since 2018.

Brooklyn Lindsey was the 11th transgender person to die this year. The 32-year-old was found fatally shot last month on her porch in Kansas City, Mo.

3 teens arrested, in recorded attack

CHICAGO -- Three teenage girls were charged Thursday in Chicago in the beating of a 15-year-old special-needs girl that was recorded on cellphone video and posted online, police said.

Two of the girls were charged with aggravated battery and one with mob action, Lt. Ozzie Valdez told reporters. The girls are 13, 14 and 15, and they were charged as minors. The charges are felonies.

"The hate that we all saw is an affront to who we are as Chicagoans," police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said, referring to the video that shows people beating the girl as she screams. "Hate, bullying and bigotry are cancers of our society that do nothing but break and divide us."

In the video, the girl waves her arms as she tries to fend off her attackers. The video was posted by someone who described herself in the caption as a friend of the girl, who she said has a "mental disability."

Police said other people could face charges.

The girl, whose name has not been released, had been missing from her South Side home several days before the attack occurred Monday. She was found Tuesday evening. She was taken to a hospital where she was treated before being released.

The three girls were arrested after going with their parents to police Wednesday night.

A Section on 07/26/2019