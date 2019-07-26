2 sisters identified as victims fatally shot at Hot Springs beauty supply shop

The Sentinel-Record/Grace Brown Hot Springs police work the scene of a reported fatal shooting at Third and Rector Wednesday afternoon.

HOT SPRINGS -- Hot Springs police on Thursday identified two women killed in a shooting at Simply Unique Hair Beauty Supply on Third Street as sisters who were at the store with a third person to confront an employee about an "ongoing personal dispute."

The sisters were identified by police in a news release as Montieria Myers, 22, and Mernaiya Myers, 19, both of Hot Springs.

"Based upon video surveillance and interviews, it has been determined that the two deceased females along with a third identified person entered Simply Unique Hair Beauty Supply to confront an employee about an ongoing personal dispute," the release said.

"A physical altercation ensued between them and the shop employee, which resulted in shots being fired and the two sisters being shot and killed," it said.

The release said a case file is being assembled to present to the Garland County prosecutor's office for review to determine if any charges will be filed in the case.

