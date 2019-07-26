2018 girls champ advances to final

Defending champion Mackenzie Lee needed 16 holes Thursday afternoon to advance to this morning's Arkansas State Golf Association Junior Girls Match-Play championship at Eagle Hill Golf Club in Little Rock.

Lee, 15, won her first two matches -- 9 and 8 on Wednesday and 7 and 6 on Thursday morning -- while playing a grand total of 22 holes.

Thursday afternoon's opponent, Josie Roberson, is the points leader in the ASGA Player of the Year standings and is coming off a victory in the ASGA Women's Match Play earlier this month.

Lee's 3-and-2 victory was about what she expected.

"I knew it was not going to be easy," Lee said of playing Roberson, a recent Central Arkansas Christian graduate who is headed to Arkansas Tech University.

Lee, who will be a sophomore at North Little Rock High, never trailed against Roberson, but had trouble putting her opponent away on the back nine after going 4 up with 6 holes to play.

"In the first round I played really well," said Lee, who defeated AbbyLea Huett 7 and 6 in Thursday morning's quarterfinals. "In the second one, I felt like I was a little tired, ready to go home."

Lee, ranked No. 31 in the American Junior Golf Association, takes on Bailey Dunstan, the No. 2 seed in the finals at 9 this morning. Dunstan defeated Kinslee Miller 4 and 3 in the other semifinal.

About the only complaint Lee had about her game Thursday was her inability to gauge her approach shots on several downwind holes and her tee shots on the par-3s.

Roberson won three holes against the long-hitting Lee, who averages 250 yards off the tee despite her diminutive 5-3 frame.

Each time Lee opened the door for Roberson by making bogey on the par-3 fourth (tee shot into the sand), par-4 ninth (second shot over the green) and another over-the-green tee shot on the 123-yard par-3 14th.

"On No. 9, I was kinda confused which way the wind was coming from," she said. "Other than that, I was pulling my irons a little bit."

Lee said she expected to hear about her round in detail when discussing it with her father Suk, who started taking his daughter to the driving range at First Tee of Central Arkansas since was barely tall enough to swing a club. Lee said she has probably hit more 1,000 buckets of balls at First Tee, not to mention the driving range at Eagle Hill, her home course.

"He's the one that's always watching me," Mackenzie said of Suk, who would drive his cart ahead on each hole and wait at the green.

Suk supplied chicken strips and cold drinks to Mackenzie during the afternoon round, when needed, and she said he will supply more necessities afterward.

"He just waits until I'm done," Mackenzie said. "I don't miss out on anything."

Results/schedule

BOYS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

ROUND OF 16

Connor Gaunt def. Jackson May, 1 up

Wil Griffin def. Connor Harrington, 6 and 4

Thomas Curry def. Hunter Jowers, 1 up

Ben Brogdon def. Max Gardner, 4 and 3

Palmer McSpadden def. Corbin Beard 3 and 2

Brendan Little def. Cade Riggin, 3 and 2

Blaine Calhoon def. Dalton McGinnis, 6 and 5

Logan Stephens def. Jonathan Sanchez, 4 and 2

QUARTERFINALS

Gaunt def. Griffin, 6 and 5

Brogdon def. Curry, 3 and 1

McSpadden def. Little, 3 and 2

Calhoon def. Stephens, 3 and 1

TODAY’S MATCHES

SEMIFINALS

Gaunt vs. Brogdon, 8:30 a.m.

McSpadden vs. Calhoun, 8:45 a.m.

FINAL

Gaunt-Brogdon winner vs. McSpadden-Calhoun winner, TBD

GIRLS

THURSDAY’S RESULTS

QUARTERFINALS

Mackenzie Lee def. AbbyLea Huett, 7 and 6

Josie Roberson def. Madison Holmes, 2 and 1

Bailey Dunstan def. Meghan Lindsey, 4 and 2

Kinslee Miller def. Lauren Loeb, 3 and 2

SEMIFINALS

Lee def. Roberson, 3 and 2

Dunstan def. Miller, 4 and 3

TODAY’S MATCH

FINAL

Lee vs. Dunstan, 9 a.m.

