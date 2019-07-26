Arkansas school resource officer accused of sexual misconduct with 16-year-old student, sheriff says

An Arkansas sheriff's deputy who worked as a school resource officer is accused of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old student, authorities said.

Baxter County Sheriff John F. Montgomery said in a statement on Friday afternoon that deputy Matthew Guthrie faces seven counts of first-degree sexual misconduct.

Guthrie worked as a school resource officer at Cotter Public Schools, but he was fired on Friday.

Montgomery wrote that Guthrie was interviewed after the sheriff's office learned of the accusations on Thursday. Montgomery said that Guthrie made "a full confession to the truthfulness of the allegations."

"Information indicates that Guthrie and the victim engaged in consensual sexual activity multiple times at multiple locations between May and July of this year," Montgomery wrote, though he noted that Guthrie's role as a resource officer within the school system makes sex with a student a crime "regardless of age or whether it was believed to be consensual or not."

The encounters are not believed to have taken place on school property, Montgomery wrote.

"The Sheriff’s Office and all of its officers and employees are deeply disturbed and shocked that this has occurred and will erode public confidence in this office," he wrote, adding that Guthrie "will be treated no differently than any other person facing these kinds of serious charges."

Guthrie was first hired as a jailer in 2016, and had been the school resource officer since January 2017.