Attendance rules for high school athletics addressed

ROGERS -- One class per day in a public school is all it takes if a student wants to participate in that school's athletic activities during the year.

Eligibility issues concerning home-schooled students and virtual-school students in high school athletics were addressed Thursday by Arkansas Activities Association staff members during the Mercy Sports Medicine Coaching Summit at the John Q. Hammons Center.

The AAA will have two proposals schools may vote on during next week's meeting of the governing body in Little Rock. Proposal No. 3 will amend a current rule in the AAA handbook where students enrolled through a school's online program still must attend one class per day at the public school.

"The bona fide student rule has been in our handbook for ages," AAA deputy executive director Joey Walters said. "Nowadays, you can attend without being there in person because you can attend online schools or take online courses. But what you would have are students that aren't going to school at all, then all of a sudden they are participating in activities.

"The home school law requires home-school students to be there one period during the day, and it requires virtual-school students to be there one period day. The student must attend school for at least one period each day. That can't be at an academy somewhere and show up on the week. They have to be at school one day."

There are multiple rules regarding home-schooled students in the past decade.

• Arkansas Act 1469 of 2013 says students legally enrolled in a home school can participate in interscholastic activities inside the public school district the student resides, as long as the student reports to that school district within the first 11 days of classes. The student could also advise the school's principal in writing of a request to participate before tryout dates established by the school for its students.

• Arkansas Act 592 of 2017 allows students to go outside the district the student resides and participate in interscholastic activities there, as long as there is an agreement between the school districts. However, the student must wait one calendar year to participate if it's an athletic activity.

• Arkansas Act 453 of 2017 allows a home-school student to participate at private schools if the school is within 25 miles of the student's residence, but the same one-year wait for an athletic event still applies unless the student is approved to participate before July 1 of the year the student enters seventh grade.

"We're just making sure everybody is following the laws correctly," AAA executive director Lance Taylor said Thursday. "And that's what our job is -- we go over and meet with the state legislature and help explain what they have passed. We also want to make sure we get that communicated with all the member schools so everybody is on the same page."

The AAA will take up additional proposals next week, including one that addresses the eligibility of ninth-grade students, many of which are now in high schools.

Proposal No. 6, if passed next week, allows a ninth-grade student at a private school to attend the public school district he resides and participate in athletic activities during the spring semester. The private school must not offer baseball, softball or soccer, and the participation guidelines still apply.

NWA Democrat-Gazette/BEN GOFF @NWABENGOFF Tom Olsen (from left), Rogers Heritage boys basketball coach, John Mackey, Bentonville West boys basketball assistant coach, and Brad Stamps, Fayetteville boys basketball coach, chat before the Arkansas Activities Association update breakout session Thursday, July 25, 2019, during the Mercy Coaching Summit at the John Q. Hammons Center in Rogers.

Sports on 07/26/2019