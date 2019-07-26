Arkansas campground closed for overnight stays after bears get too comfortable with campers, officials say

Overnight camping in the campground at White Rock Mountain Recreation Area has been suspended this weekend due to bears getting to comfortable with campers, officials with the U.S. Forest Service at the Ozark-St. Francis National Forests said.

Over the past few days, several bears have gotten pretty close to campers in the White Rock Mountain Recreation Area, spokeswoman Tracy Farley said.

“They are not afraid of campers,” Farley said about “nuisance” bears. “The people who operate the White Rock campground are very bear aware. They make sure trash and food are stored correctly, but still the bears are roaming the campgrounds.”

She said one of the bears even walked into one of the cabins.

“It was unoccupied and the door was open for cleaning, but it seems the bears are just not afraid,” Farley said. “Bears are prevalent in the area, but multiple encounters in a short period of time is rare.”

This time of year, bear sightings are more prevalent because some food, like fruit, isn’t as available to them anymore, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission spokesman Randy Zellers said.

“It causes them wander a little bit more,” Zellers said. “We haven’t seen an increase in bear sightings or anything like that.”

Out of precaution, overnight camping in the campground has been suspended, but the cabin and lodge rentals are still open.

The U.S. Forest Service is working with the state Game and Fish Commission to set up culvert traps and remove the bears from the area, Zellers said.

“It’s a live trap that we bait with peanut butter or sardines,” Zellers said. “The culvert trap is built on a trailer so once the bear is caught we can relocate it. Before they release it, we tag it so we know how to deal with it more harshly the next time.”

He said the main goal besides relocating the bear is to re-establish a fear of humans in the animal.

“Being in a trailer is a spooky experience for a wild animal,” Zellers said. “We try to haze it and make it associate people with a negative response. If it is the same bear a second time we might shoot it with rubber buckshots, which doesn’t injure the bear, but isn’t pleasant. The third point then unfortunately we might have to euthanize the nuisance bear.”

Farley said she is hoping to be able to open up the campground by next weekend.