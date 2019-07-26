Contraband-filled football confiscated at Arkansas prison

These pictures are from the Grimes Unit where somebody tossed a football over the fence. Inside the football was cell phones and two kinds of drugs.

Correctional officers confiscated a contraband-filled football that flew over the fence of the Grimes Unit, officials with the Arkansas Department of Correction said.

The state Department of Correction posted Friday morning on their Facebook page a football, now cut open, that had been hiding multiple cellphones and two bags of drugs.

“None of it made it to the inmate population,” the Facebook post stated. “Contraband is dangerous. It can get people hurt or worse.”

Earlier this year, the Marianna Police Department arrested two men accused of plotting to bring cellphones, drugs and several pounds of tobacco into an Arkansas prison.

Officers seized dozens of cellphones, chargers, tobacco and several ounces of synthetic marijuana, commonly known as K2, police said.

Officials suspected five inmates fatally overdosed last year after ingesting K2 over four days at the state's highest security facility in Varner. About a dozen other inmates reported became sick at that time.

Drug contraband has been an ongoing concern for the Arkansas Department of Correction in recent years, leading to various crackdowns inside facilities and reviews of prison staff.