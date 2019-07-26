Democrats refocus after Mueller testimony

WASHINGTON -- Congressional Democrats on Thursday pivoted away from questions of impeachment by saying they are going to "own" the upcoming August recess on issues like health care and prescription drug costs.

Not emphasized was the testimony by former special counsel Robert Mueller during two hearings a day earlier. In private, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised members of her caucus to talk about impeachment if they must to advance their prospects of winning re-election next year -- but not in a way that challenged other members' views. A majority of Democrats do not support opening a House indictment against President Donald Trump despite Mueller's statement that he could not "exculpate" Trump on potential obstruction of justice.

"We will own August, make it too hot to handle for the Senate" to ignore Democratic legislative goals to streamline government and lower the cost of health care and prescription drugs, Pelosi said.

Other Democrats gathered on the House steps echoed that phrasing in a likely preview of the party's message during the many town halls they have scheduled over the next six weeks.

Pelosi has long resisted calls from nearly 90 members of her caucus for Trump's impeachment, prioritizing the re-election bids of a large group of freshmen Democrats who won election in 2018 in districts that Trump carried two years earlier. Lawmakers from those closely divided districts consistently say their constituents ask about local issues, health care, the cost of prescription drugs and fixing roads and bridges far more often than they mention Trump, the Mueller report and impeachment.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., on Thursday also downplayed the prospects of removing Trump from office through impeachment, saying the only way he's leaving office, at this point, is "by being voted out."

Schiff presided over Mueller's second hearing Wednesday.

"We do need to be realistic, and that is, the only way he's leaving office, at least at this point, is by being voted out, and I think our efforts need to be made in every respect to make sure we turn out our people," Schiff said during an interview on CNN. "Should we put the country through an impeachment? I haven't been convinced yet that we should. Going through that kind of momentous and disruptive experience for the country, I think, is not something we go into lightly."

Schiff cautioned Thursday that even if Trump were impeached by the House, he would claim exoneration if acquitted in the Republican-led Senate.

"I would be delighted if we had a prospect of removing him through impeachment, but we don't, and the most attractive thing to me about an impeachment is that it's among the strongest forms of censure we have," Schiff said. "But the same is true of an acquittal for the president. That's the strongest form of exoneration for him, and that stays my hand."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., who is one of the most vocal 2020 presidential candidates pressing for impeachment proceedings, acknowledged Pelosi's reservations.

"I understand that there are people who for political reasons say it's not where we want to be," she said. "But in my view, some things are above politics. And one of them is our constitutional responsibilities to do what is right, and the responsibility of the Congress of the United States of America when a president breaks the law is to bring impeachment charges against that president."

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, also a 2020 contender, struck a more centrist tone, saying the best resolution to the nation's politics is to defeat Trump in next year's election.

While he touted the importance of impeachment proceedings, he stopped short of pushing Democrats to start them.

"There's more than enough in that report to interpret it as an impeachment referral," he told reporters. "I believe that an impeachment inquiry would bring more facts to light. I also believe that the Republican Senate will not act. And so I'm focusing on the best thing I can do about the Trump presidency, which is to defeat him in November 2020."

Former Vice President Joe Biden is the most prominent Democratic White House hopeful who hasn't taken a firm stand on the issue of impeachment.

HEARINGS' AFTERMATH

It remains to be seen how Mueller's testimony will affect public views of Trump's presidency and the push for impeachment.

After a shaky start Wednesday, Mueller stuck resolutely to what's in the 448-page report, refused to speculate and would not read aloud his conclusions.

Trump and his Republican allies said the testimony made clear it is time to move on.

Still, White House officials are keeping up their criticism of Mueller's team and pushing to "investigate the investigators."

"It really is time to move on," White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told reporters Thursday, moments before demanding an investigation of Mueller's team. "We need to know who was in charge of the Mueller investigation," she said.

There are two ongoing reviews into the origins of the Russia investigation that Mueller eventually took over -- one being conducted by the Justice Department's inspector general and another by U.S. Attorney John Durham, who was appointed by Attorney General William Barr to examine surveillance methods used by the Justice Department.

Republicans have said the department, then led by officials from Barack Obama's presidency, was biased against Trump.

Conservatives have defended the president, who's called Mueller's investigation a hoax.

"Today was the day we closed the book on this investigation," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy after Mueller's hearing.

Georgia Rep. Doug Collins, the top Republican on the judiciary panel, said at the hearing that "we've had the truth for months -- no American conspired to throw our elections."

Said Collins: "What we need today is to let that truth bring us confidence and closure."

But Mueller's testimony isn't ending Democrats' investigations into the president, even as Democrats struggle to obtain testimony from some of the most crucial figures in Mueller's report, including former White House counsel Donald McGahn. And the few people they have interviewed, such as former White House aide Hope Hicks, have failed to give them new information beyond what's in Mueller's report.

But Democrats have several investigations of the president ongoing that don't require cooperation from the White House or Justice Department. The House intelligence and financial services committees are looking into Trump's finances, an area that Mueller appears to have avoided. And the intelligence panel is investigating Trump's negotiations to build a Trump Tower in Moscow during the campaign.

To obtain the testimony from McGahn and others, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Wednesday that his panel will file lawsuits this week.

Democrats will seek to obtain secret grand jury material from Mueller's report that has so far been withheld from Congress by the Justice Department. They also will try to force McGahn to provide documents and testimony.

Information for this article was contributed by Laurie Kellman, Alan Fram, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Steven Sloan, Errin Whack, Anthony Izaguirre, Mary Clare Jalonick and Matthew Daly of The Associated Press; and by John Wagner of The Washington Post.

A Section on 07/26/2019