Dunn scatters four hits as Travs beat 'Hounds

Justin Dunn allowed four hits over seven innings Thursday, leading the Arkansas Travelers to a 2-1 victory over the Midland RockHounds in front of 4,624 at Security Bank Ballpark in Midland, Texas.

Dunn (6-3, 3.30 ERA) picked up the victory after he struck out 6 and walked 2 while allowing 1 run in his 7 innings.

The Travelers got right to work in the first inning as Donnie Walton, who doubled to start the game, scored on Evan White's RBI single for a 1-0 lead. The RockHounds tied the game in the bottom of the inning when Dan Gamache singled to center field to score Mickey McDonald.

Arkansas took the lead for good in the second inning when Aaron Knapp drew a one-out walk, stole second base, advanced to third when Walton was hit by a pitch and scored when White walked.

White, Dom Thompson-Williams and Kyle Lewis had two hits each for the Travelers, who finished with 10. The RockHounds had seven hits, getting two each from Gamache and Brallan Perez.

Midland starter James Kaprielian (0-1, 6.00 ERA) took the loss after allowing both Arkansas runs on 5 hits with 3 walks and 3 strikeouts over 3 innings.

Art Warren picked up his 12th save of the season for the Travelers, who snapped a three-game losing streak and snapped Midland's three-game winning streak.

Today's game

ARKANSAS TRAVELERSAT MIDLAND ROCKHOUNDS

WHEN 7 p.m. Central

WHERE Security Bank Ballpark, Midland, Texas

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas

WEBSITE travs.com

PITCHERS Travelers: LH Justus Sheffield (5-8, 4.53 ERA); RockHounds: RH James Naile (8-4, 5.54 ERA)

THE WEEK AHEAD

TODAY at Midland, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

SUNDAY at Frisco, 6:05 p.m.

MONDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

TUESDAY at Frisco, 7:05 p.m.

WEDNESDAY Off

THURSDAY vs. Springfield, 7:10 p.m.

