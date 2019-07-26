Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Search Latest New app In the news Traffic #Gazette200 Listen Digital replica FAQ Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles + Games Archive
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Economist: New Trump aid to farmers may be paid more fairly

by The Associated Press | Today at 5:02 p.m. 0comments
story.lead_photo.caption Rising water delineates soybean rows at Lonoke Co., Arkansas, farm. - Photo by U of A System Division of Agriculture image by Kerry Rodtnick

BISMARCK, N.D. — An agricultural economist says the Trump administration's decision to base new handouts to farmers hit by the trade war with China on how many acres they've planted might be a fairer way to distribute the cash than the previous per bushel payments.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue announced Thursday that it will pay another $16 billion in aid to farmers affected by the president's trade war with China. It comes after an $11 billion bailout Trump gave farmers last year.

The new aid shifts from paying farmers a per-bushel rate for affected crops to paying them by how many acres they've planted and their location.

Scott Irwin, a University of Illinois agricultural economist says the previous program heavily weighted toward payments to soybean growers and based on bushels, "didn't make any sense."

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT