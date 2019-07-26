Felix makes return, qualifies in 400

DES MOINES, Iowa — A little bit of rust was expected by Allyson Felix. After all, this was her first race in 13 months and as a mom.

Maybe not quite as expected was a little bit of anxiousness waiting to see if she would advance.

The six-time Olympic gold medalist breathed a sigh of relief as she made it out of the first-round in the 400 meters Thursday night at the U.S. championships. She had to see if her time would hold up.

It did.

“I knew I could run,” Felix said. “It was just to what standard would I be at. To me, it’s not up to my standards.”

Running in the first of four heats, Felix finished fourth as she lost steam near the end. The top three in a heat automatically advance to the semifinals, plus another four on time. Her time of 52.20 seconds held up.

“Tonight, I’m just grateful,” said Felix, 33, whose best time in the 400 is 49.26 seconds in 2015. “I’m grateful to be back racing, even though it wasn’t a great result for me.”

She views these championships as a starting point. Because Felix’s goal isn’t to be in tip-top form now but a year from now for the Tokyo Games.

“Now, I have time on my side,” said Felix, who will be trying to make her fifth Olympic team. “I can get where I need to go.”

Only 32 weeks into her pregnancy, Felix gave birth to daughter Camryn on Nov. 28 in an emergency Cesarean section after tests showed the baby’s heart rate had dropped to dangerous levels. Camryn weighed 3 pounds, 7 ounces.

Her daughter is with her at nationals.

“Things that were once very easy for me are now pretty challenging,” Felix said. “I’m a regular mom. I’m at the hotel and I’m cleaning bottles and changing diapers and getting ready for races.”

Justin Gatlin remains on the fence on whether he will compete beyond his opening 100-meter run. He has an automatic bye to the world championships this fall in Doha as the defending 100 champion and can theoretically shut it down. He just needed to take one trip down the track at nationals.

Gatlin, 37, had the second-fastest time at 10.16 seconds, beaten only by training partner Isiah Young (10.14). Running in the same first-round heat, Gatlin pointed at Young and Young pointed back at him near the finish line.

“We went in with a strategy,” Gatlin said. “We wanted to go out there and just run all the way through 70, 80 [meters] and be able to look over at each other and basically say good job to each other.”

The 100 semifinal and final rounds are set for today, with three spots to worlds up for grabs. Other winners of their 100 heats included Michael Rodgers (10.24), Ronnie Baker (10.26) and Christian Coleman (10.29). Former Arkansas Razorback Kenzo Cotton secured his spot with a 10.41 to finish third in his heat.

Gatlin captured the 2017 world title in London when he held off Coleman and Jamaican standout Usain Bolt. That was Bolt’s final major 100 race before stepping away.

In the women’s 100, Dezerea Bryant had the top time in the first round at 11.25 seconds, with English Gardner second at 11.28. Arkansas State’s Caitland Smith posted a qualifying mark of 11.47 in Heat 2 to advance to today’s semifinal round, as did Arkansas’ Kiara Parker who ran a 11.57.

In the decathlon, Arkansas’ Gabe Moore started the day with a run of 11.01 in the 100 meters and then went 23-101/4 in the long jump, had a throw of 46-4 in the shot put, a clearance of 6-4 1/4 in the high jump and a 49.68 time in the 400 meters. The Freeport, Fla. native sits in sixth place with a total of 4,050 points, 231 points off leader Solomon Simmons’ total of 4,281.

Former Razorback Nikki Hiltz locked up a spot in the 1,500-meter final after she finished second in her heat running 4:07.40 – the second-fastest time in the prelims.

Nick Hilson moved into the next round of the men’s 400-meter hurdles with a 50.03 time, the fourth fastest in program history.

Former Hogs Stanley Kebenei and Frankline Tonui advanced to the 3,000-meter steeplechase final running times of 8:32.06 and 8:35.81, respectively.