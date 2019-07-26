Police: Kansas teen killed, minor injured in Arkansas motorcycle crash

A Kansas woman was killed and a minor was injured early Friday morning after their motorcycle struck an embankment, the Arkansas State Police said.

Around 12:45 a.m., a Honda motorcycle ridden by an unidentified minor and carrying Evelyn Mack, 18, of Topeka, Kan. was traveling on U.S. Highway 71 South when it struck an embankment in a rural area near Texarkana, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Mack suffered fatal injuries. The injured minor, a boy, was taken to LSU Health Sciences Center in Shreveport, La.

The weather was clear and the road was dry, the report states.

At least 256 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.