Knock, knock, who's there? Doorknob fans

Collectors of antique doorknobs displayed their hardware for the public to view and buy Thursday during the Antique Doorknob Collectors of America annual convention at North Little Rock's Wyndham Riverfront hotel.

This was the first year the organization's national convention, in its 39th year, has taken place in North Little Rock. The convention ends tonight.

The city earned the nod for the "knobbers" convention because of North Little Rock's Mike Smith, the group's national secretary and membership officer. About 30 of the 180 active members, "from California to Boston, Indianapolis to Florida," met in North Little Rock, Smith said.

"We bring our knobs and trade them or sell them," said Smith, who retired as the chief city engineer in 2015 after 26 years with city government.

The doorknobs on display Thursday were mostly bronze or brass, and featured engraved designs of lions, snakes, logos, initials, insignia or a variety of scroll and spiral patterns. They come from Victorian houses from the 1800s or former hotels, banks, department stores or other now-demolished buildings that had specialty doorknobs.

"They're called emblematic knobs," Smith said of the ones with specially made designs. "They were made for an organization or for a particular building, even the Boy Scouts."

The afternoon public showing drew several curious visitors, including Roma Fawcett, and her neighbor, Paula Pack, of North Little Rock.

"We thought we'd come have lunch and check it out," Fawcett said while perusing a table of doorknobs. "We're just here out of curiosity. We're interested in beautiful, old things.

"We weren't aware they are such a collectible item, but it's beautiful," she said of the collections displayed. "This is amazing."

"It's interesting," Pack said. "I haven't see so many antique doorknobs before."

Susan Leslie of Little Rock arrived with a purpose, she said.

"I was trying to find a doorknob for a house I'm renovating," she said, showing a photo of a doorknob on her cellphone that she wanted to match. "Mine is very plain. I'm not having much luck. I just know I need a doorknob and thought I'd see it here. I guess I could change all of mine out."

The wide display of intricately designed doorknobs was interesting to see, she said.

"Each one has a story, too," Leslie said. "It'd be nice to know the story behind them all."

A self-described "collector of many things," who would give his name only as Tom, also was looking for a particular doorknob that he had seen online. Showing a photo from his cellphone, the doorknob's design read "Blatz Hotel," from the 1800s-era hotel in Milwaukee that was torn down in 1968.

"I don't know if I could afford it if it were here," he said.

Collector Liz Gordon, owner of Liz's Antique Hardware in Los Angeles for the past 29 years, has 1 million pieces of hardware -- such as doorknobs, lighting and furniture hardware -- at her store, she said.

"We try to save as much [antique hardware] as we can from building destruction and from landfills," she said.

One of the doorknobs displayed for sale or trade by Paul Woodfin of Ranger, Texas, showed a rendering of the Statue of Liberty with Niagara Falls behind it. The doorknob was from the former Liberty Bank building in Buffalo, N.Y., Woodfin said.

"When the buildings are torn down, it's very good when things are able to be salvaged out," he said.

More information on the organization or the art of antique doorknobs is available at antiquedoorknobs.org.

Metro on 07/26/2019